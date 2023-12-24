Cannabis Training University surpasses 70,000 graduates

Cannabis Training University, the world's leading online cannabis college, has surpassed more than 70,000 graduates of their industry-leading Master of Cannabis Certification Program. Their cutting-edge online cannabis training prepares students around the globe for cannabis careers.

DENVER, Dec. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cannabis Training University (CTU), a pioneering institution in cannabis education, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey as it proudly surpasses the remarkable figure of 70,000 graduates from across the globe.

Cannabis Training University, founded in 2009, has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive and accredited cannabis education to individuals seeking to enter the booming cannabis industry. With a commitment to excellence and a mission to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed for success in the cannabis sector, CTU has seen an incredible surge in enrollment and graduation numbers over the years.

From budding entrepreneurs to passionate cultivators and those eager to work in cannabis dispensaries, Cannabis Training University has catered to a diverse range of students who share a common goal: to thrive in the ever-expanding world of cannabis. With its robust curriculum, featuring expert-led courses covering topics such as cannabis cultivation, dispensary management, cannabis laws, and more, CTU has equipped its graduates with the expertise to excel in various cannabis-related professions.

CTU's remarkable achievement of surpassing 70,000 graduates underscores the growing demand for credible and accessible cannabis education. The institution's dedication to staying up-to-date with the latest industry trends and regulations has solidified its reputation as a trusted source of knowledge and training in the cannabis field.

"We are immensely proud to celebrate this milestone," said Jeff Zorn, CEO at Cannabis Training University. "Our success is a testament to the dedication of our students, the passion of our instructors, and the continued evolution of the cannabis industry. We remain committed to providing top-notch education and support for our graduates as they embark on their careers in this dynamic industry."

Cannabis Training University graduates have gone on to achieve remarkable success in various aspects of the cannabis industry, contributing to its growth and positive impact on communities. With the industry poised for further expansion and increased acceptance worldwide, CTU remains a trusted partner for individuals seeking to make their mark in the world of cannabis.

