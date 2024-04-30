Cannabis Vape Hardware Manufacturer RELEAFY Unveils Its New Brand Logo

Our logo changed, but what won't changed is our pursuit of innovation. We will continue to listen to the community and create the most innovative, best quality vaporization hardware offered at the most competitive price. Post this

In today's fiercely competitive cannabis industry, innovation is the key to making RELEAFY stand out in the market. Playing it safe by steering clear of new technologies might appear sensible, but RELEAFY believes what truly shapes the future of the cannabis vaping market depends on embracing innovation, taking potential risks, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. It is the spirit of daring exploration and progressive thinking that the cannabis industry truly needs - one that defies conventions and continually challenges the status quo.

"Our updated logo symbolizes our commitment to innovation," remarked Nick, CEO at RELEAFY. "which has been the cornerstone of our success since we launched our first postless disposable vape - Vibe pro in 2022."

Attributed to minimal metal contamination and compatibility with high-viscosity cannabis oils, postless disposable vapes have gained popularity in recent years. Not fear of the risks behind innovation, RELEAFY was among the first to release postless disposable vapes, and has taken a prominent position in the postless product market. Its Vibe pro postless disposable vape pen goes beyond just upgrading the heating coil, and encompasses the design and integration of the airflow system, oil tank, ceramic formula, and mouthpiece. Vibe pro is now one of the most popular and stable postless disposable vapes in the market, garnering immense customer satisfaction and boasting sales of millions of units.

"Our devices not only preserve the authentic flavor and potency of cannabis oils but also address common issues associated with traditional postless products." said proudly Nick. "The success of Vibe pro owes much to our philosophy of innovation and the tireless efforts of everyone in RELEAFY, especially our R&D team who, in collaboration with our valued customers, have continuously refined and enhanced the Vibe series with each iteration."

"Our logo changed, but what won't changed is our pursuit of innovation. We will continue to listen to the community and create the most innovative, best quality vaporization hardware offered at the most competitive price." said Nick.

For inquiries regarding RELEAFY's OEM and ODM services or its range of postless disposable vapes, please contact RELEAFY at [email protected] or visit website releafytech.com

About RELEAFY: RELEAFY is a leading cannabis vape hardware manufacturer specializing in OEM and ODM services for cannabis brands. The customization services cover a wide range of products including disposable vapes, 510 carts, 510 batteries, dab vaporizers and packagings.

Media Contact

Hans Chan, Shenzhen Releafy Electronics Co., Ltd, 86 18123874872, [email protected], https://www.releafytech.com/

SOURCE Shenzhen Releafy Electronics Co., Ltd