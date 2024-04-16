Cannabiz Media Releases Point-of-Sale Software in the Cannabis Industry 2024 Report

"The point-of-sale software market in the cannabis industry is more concentrated than ever. The top five providers account for a whopping 67% of the market share, showcasing the stronghold of just a select few players." Post this

"The point-of-sale software market in the cannabis industry is more concentrated than ever," says Ed Keating, Cannabiz Media's co-founder, Chief Data Officer, and author of this report. "The total number of U.S. providers dropped to 71, down from 79 in the year prior. And the top five providers account for a whopping 67% of the market share, showcasing the stronghold of just a select few players."

In 2024, the top five POS software vendors in the U.S. cannabis industry are 1) Dutchie, 2) BioTrack, 3) Flowhub, 4) MJ Freeway, and 5) Magestore, who is new to the leaderboard. In the top spot, Dutchie collectively holds 34.5% of the U.S. market share. By comparison, in Canada Cova leads the market upholding its 45% share, followed by Blaze/Greenline with 25%. Only 15 providers operate in both the U.S. and Canada.

Keating explains, "This change in rank in the U.S. from the year prior can largely be attributed to a consolidation of data. Three brands – Dutchie, Greenbits, and Leaflogix – were previously reported separately but have been combined under the Dutchie name as the parent company."

Across North America, more retailers and dispensaries switched to a different POS software in 2024 compared to the prior report. "We found 278 U.S. license holders switched POS software vendors, which was up from the 222 switches we tracked in 2022," shares Keating.

