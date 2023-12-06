Cannabiz Media Wins 2023 Emjays International Cannabis Award for Market Research / Data Firm of the Year

"Since starting Cannabiz Media a decade ago, we have strived to be accurate, timely, and comprehensive. We are thrilled to receive this industry recognition that we are achieving those goals." Post this

Cannabiz Media's users leverage the award-winning data in the Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform in a number of ways. First, by growing their businesses among license holders through lead generation and the built-in email marketing tool. Second, by providing financial intelligence that facilitates research, forecasting, and modeling of the industry. Third, by safeguarding compliance through license verification.

The Emjays - International Cannabis Awards is a collaboration between award-winning event producers, Farechild Events, and the largest cannabis trade show and media entity in the industry, MJBizCon. Unlike other cannabis award programs, The Emjays aim to recognize companies that focus on the ancillary services and products that support the cannabis goods. Cannabiz Media proudly stands alongside fellow Emjays winners like Grove Bags, Dama Financial, Jane Technologies, SC Labs, and Minority Cannabis Business Association.

The Emjays - International Cannabis Awards winners were determined by a panel of industry judges in conjunction with a public vote. The awards were presented at a black tie gala during MJBizCon, the largest industry event of the year, on November 30, 2023 in Las Vegas. Cannabiz Media's Vice President of Sales, Davis Thode, and Director of Business Development, Steve Flaks, accepted the award at the gala.

About Cannabiz Media

Cannabiz Media manages the award-winning Cannabis Market Intelligence Platform that facilitates growth opportunities, reveals financial insights, and safeguards compliance. It provides an all-in-one solution that leverages rapidly-updated data, cutting-edge technology, and a support system of experienced strategists that drive your pursuits forward in the cannabis industry. Cannabiz Media was established in 2014.

Media Contact

Alyssa Gatto, Cannabiz Media, 1 203-653-7975, [email protected], www.cannabiz.media

SOURCE Cannabiz Media