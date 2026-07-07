Cannizzaro Creations Celebrates Grand Re-Opening and Christmas in July Event Featuring BERNINA

"This event brings together so many of the things we love most—education, creativity, community, and now BERNINA. We look forward to welcoming customers into the store and celebrating this exciting new chapter together," said Jen Cannizzaro, owner of Cannizzaro Creations. Post this

Special guests will include Michelle Cain of From Bolt to Beauty and Jenny Bergman of Jenny Bees Quilts from India, who will share their expertise and creativity with attendees throughout the event. Their participation will provide additional inspiration and educational opportunities as part of the weeklong celebration.

"We're excited to celebrate this milestone with the customers and community who have supported us throughout the years. This event brings together so many of the things we love most—education, creativity, community, and now BERNINA. We look forward to welcoming customers into the store and celebrating this exciting new chapter together," said Jen Cannizzaro, owner of Cannizzaro Creations.

The event is free to attend.

For more information and a complete schedule of activities, visit www.canquilt.com/class-details.

Cannizzaro Creations is located at 20 Corporate Park Drive, Suite 130, in Pembroke, Massachusetts.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected], Lola Charles Communications

SOURCE Cannizzaro Creations