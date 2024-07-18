Cannolai Unveils First HubSpot-Based Membership and Marketing Platform Under Leadership of Industry Veteran David DeLorenzo

By integrating HubSpot's powerful CRM and marketing capabilities with our deep understanding of association needs, we're offering a unique platform that will empower organizations to build stronger member relationships, drive engagement, and achieve their goals more effectively. Post this

Led by CEO David DeLorenzo, Cannolai promises to make association management software not just efficient but also enjoyable to use. "We are thrilled to unveil Cannolai as a game-changer in the association management and marketing space," he said. "By integrating HubSpot's powerful CRM and marketing capabilities with our deep understanding of association needs, we're offering a unique platform that will empower organizations to build stronger member relationships, drive engagement, and achieve their goals more effectively."

With over 30 years of experience in the association sector and more than 25 years as a senior IT executive, DeLorenzo is a seasoned and innovative leader. His most recent role as Chief Operating Officer at Association Analytics earned him a reputation for driving technological advancements and strategic initiatives.

In a strategic move to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings, Cannolai has merged with JL Systems, a reputable Association Management Software (AMS) company, in a strategic partnership. This partnership not only brings a wealth of experience and a robust client base to Cannolai but also introduces an exciting new product to the market. The combined expertise and resources will enable Cannolai to deliver top-level service, innovative solutions, and new opportunities for clients.

As part of the merger, Jon Danforth, CEO of JL Systems, will join Cannolai's executive team as Chief Customer Officer. Danforth brings his extensive experience and commitment to customer success to his new role.

"I am excited to join Cannolai and contribute to this groundbreaking venture," said Danforth. "Our existing JL Systems clients can expect to continue receiving the same high-quality services and product offerings they currently enjoy, along with access to new, innovative opportunities in the future. This represents a significant step forward in providing our clients with enhanced solutions and support."

About Cannolai

Cannolai is a pioneering company offering the first Membership and Marketing platform built on the HubSpot stack. By partnering with JL Systems, a long-standing AMS company, Cannolai brings together industry-leading expertise and cutting-edge technology to provide innovative solutions for associations. Headquartered in the metro Washington, D.C. area, Cannolai is committed to transforming the way organizations manage and engage their members.

Website: www.cannolai.com

Follow Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cannolai

Twitter: @CannolaiAMS

Media Contact

David DeLorenzo, Cannolai, 1 703-887-0505, [email protected], https://cannolai.com/

SOURCE Cannolai