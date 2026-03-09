Cannon® Advances Automated Viscometry to the Next Level with the Introduction of the CAV 5 Family

We have created a platform that empowers laboratories to confidently run any sample while maintaining control over their workflows today and into the future. Post this

The CAV 5 is engineered to perform consistently across a wide spectrum of sample types, from routine materials to highly challenging samples. Advanced thermal conditioning, intelligent sample handling, adaptive cleaning, and smart sensing work together to expand the operating range and simplify testing. Features such as TargetHeat™, Start Optimization, and WashPort™, protect sample integrity, increase throughput, and ensure data accuracy.

A next-generation user interface and embedded computing architecture provide laboratories with greater control over how and where testing occurs. Methods and carousel configurations can be deployed remotely and executed locally, supporting true standalone operation while still enabling centralized oversight when required. Instruments can be placed throughout a lab, across a campus, or at multiple sites using existing network infrastructure, without requiring proximity to a dedicated computer.

"The CAV 5 represents the next level in automated viscometry," said Russ Ulbrich, VP of Technology at Cannon Instrument Company. "By unifying trusted capabilities with new advancements in intelligence, flexibility, and reliability, we have created a platform that empowers laboratories to confidently run any sample while maintaining control over their workflows today and into the future."

With its compact footprint, scalable connectivity, and comprehensive feature set, the CAV 5 family delivers Cannon's highest level of automated viscometry capability yet, designed to adapt as laboratory demands continue to evolve.

CAV 5. One Platform. Any Sample. Total Control.

To learn more, visit the CAV 5 platform overview.

About Cannon Instrument Company

Cannon is a global leader in viscosity and physical property measurement, trusted since 1938 for precise, reliable instrumentation and exceptional service. Founded on scientific innovation and a commitment to quality, Cannon supports laboratories, refineries, and manufacturers worldwide with high-performance instruments, reference standards, and expert support. Guided by customer needs and driven by continuous improvement, Cannon continues to advance measurement technology while helping industries operate with confidence and consistency. Confidence Counts.™

