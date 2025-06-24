Cannon Instrument Company Unveils Next Generation Cold-Cranking Simulator (CCS)

Cannon is doubling down on its legacy of precision and innovation. Post this

Setting a New Global Standard

The all-new CCS-G6 is engineered to streamline workflows and eliminate traditional lab clutter. By removing the need for an external chiller, waste pump, and computer, the new CCS-G6 significantly reduces its benchtop footprint—solving one of the most common frustrations among lab managers and technicians.

Key Features Include:

Integrated Design – Say goodbye to cumbersome peripherals. The new CCS operates without an external computer or chiller, dramatically reducing space requirements and simplifying setup.

Modern Touchscreen Interface – A fully standalone touchscreen provides intuitive navigation and an enhanced user experience—no PC required.

Enhanced Calibration – A major time-saver for labs seeking to optimize throughput and reduce oil waste.

Designed for the Realities of the Lab

The updated CCS-G6 directly addresses the operational pain points voiced by lab managers and technicians alike—namely, limited space, time-consuming calibration procedures, and complex setup requirements. Whether you oversee a high-throughput motor oil blending operation or manage a formulation or quality assurance (QA) lab, the CCS-G6 is built with your daily challenges in mind.

Taking Proven Technology to the Next Level

"Cannon is doubling down on its legacy of precision and innovation," said Jesse Rameshwaram, Product Manager at Cannon Instrument Company. "With the new CCS, we've fused our proven technology with a user-centric design to create an instrument that's not only best-in-class, but completely reimagined for the modern lab."

Launch & Availability

The CCS-G6 will be officially available for purchase beginning July 2025. For additional information, technical specifications, or to schedule a product demonstration, visit https://cannoninstrument.com/ccs-g6 or contact [email protected].

About Cannon Instrument Company

Cannon Instrument Company has been a global leader in viscosity and temperature measurement since 1938. With a deep commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service, Cannon delivers precision instruments trusted in the petroleum, automotive, and chemical industries worldwide.

Media Contact

Marisa Lombardo, Cannon Instrument Company, 1 814-308-5487, [email protected], www.cannoninstrument.com

SOURCE Cannon Instrument Company