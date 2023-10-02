Canopy Connect and QuoteRUSH Integrate to Create a Seamless Insurance Quoting Process

Through this new integration, verified insurance information collected by Canopy Connect is automatically sent to QuoteRUSH and prefilled into a new client record and ready to quote with 140 insurance carriers. Tweet this

"Our QuoteRUSH customers strongly urged us to consider building an integration with Canopy Connect" said James Buchert, chief information officer of QuoteRUSH. "I'm excited we were able to make this function so seamlessly, while providing such a great feature."

Through this new integration, this data is automatically sent to QuoteRUSH and prefilled into a new client record. An agent simply needs to review the imported information, make any recommended coverage changes, and obtain rates from more than 140 insurance carriers.

"This is such a big win for our agency customers, especially in Florida and the southern states who are dealing with a tumultuous market and lots of niche carriers," said Tolga Tezel, founder and ceo of Canopy Connect. "QuoteRush's focus on automation and accuracy aligns with Canopy Connect's connected insurance platform, and we love their customer-obsessed approach."

The integration is now available and requires an active QuoteRUSH license as well as a subscription to Canopy Connect's Agency Plus, Complete, or Pro accounts.

Learn more at: https://www.usecanopy.com/integrations/quoterush

Join a live demonstration webinar on October 3, 2023: https://www.usecanopy.com/webinars/quoterush-integration

About Canopy Connect, Inc.

Canopy Connect enables insurance agencies to collect verified insurance information directly from carriers in seconds, resulting in a better client and agent experience. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect enables insurance agencies, agents, carriers, lenders, and insurance innovators to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. For more information about Canopy Connect, visit www.usecanopy.com.

About QuoteRUSH

QuoteRUSH, created for insurance professionals by insurance professionals, is reshaping the insurance landscape. The QuoteRUSH comparative rater is a simple-to-use rating tool that allows insurance agents to quote all of their appointed insurance carriers quickly from a single interface. This rating technology accesses real-time, 100% accurate rates directly from carrier websites. QuoteRUSH is transforming the workflow and decision-making process of quote-bind-policy. For more information about QuoteRUSH, visit www.quoterush.com.

Media Contact

Ray Huang, Canopy Connect, Inc., 1 415-669-4646, [email protected], https://usecanopy.com

James Buchert, QuoteRUSH, [email protected], https://quoterush.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Canopy Connect, Inc.