Canopy Connect and QuoteRUSH Integrate to Create a Seamless Insurance Quoting Process

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canopy Connect, the leading platform for collecting, verifying, and monitoring insurance information, today announced a new direct integration with QuoteRUSH, the most accurate comparative rater in the insurance industry.
With Canopy Connect, insurance agencies can quickly collect verified insurance information from prospects and clients through user-permissioned data sharing. From a Canopy Connect link, an insured selects their current carrier from more than 300 available insurance carriers, and signs in. Canopy Connect will retrieve, normalize, and enrich up to 250 data points.
"Our QuoteRUSH customers strongly urged us to consider building an integration with Canopy Connect" said James Buchert, chief information officer of QuoteRUSH. "I'm excited we were able to make this function so seamlessly, while providing such a great feature."
Through this new integration, this data is automatically sent to QuoteRUSH and prefilled into a new client record. An agent simply needs to review the imported information, make any recommended coverage changes, and obtain rates from more than 140 insurance carriers.
"This is such a big win for our agency customers, especially in Florida and the southern states who are dealing with a tumultuous market and lots of niche carriers," said Tolga Tezel, founder and ceo of Canopy Connect. "QuoteRush's focus on automation and accuracy aligns with Canopy Connect's connected insurance platform, and we love their customer-obsessed approach."
The integration is now available and requires an active QuoteRUSH license as well as a subscription to Canopy Connect's Agency Plus, Complete, or Pro accounts.
Learn more at: https://www.usecanopy.com/integrations/quoterush
Join a live demonstration webinar on October 3, 2023: https://www.usecanopy.com/webinars/quoterush-integration
About Canopy Connect, Inc.
Canopy Connect enables insurance agencies to collect verified insurance information directly from carriers in seconds, resulting in a better client and agent experience. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect enables insurance agencies, agents, carriers, lenders, and insurance innovators to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. For more information about Canopy Connect, visit www.usecanopy.com.
About QuoteRUSH
QuoteRUSH, created for insurance professionals by insurance professionals, is reshaping the insurance landscape. The QuoteRUSH comparative rater is a simple-to-use rating tool that allows insurance agents to quote all of their appointed insurance carriers quickly from a single interface. This rating technology accesses real-time, 100% accurate rates directly from carrier websites. QuoteRUSH is transforming the workflow and decision-making process of quote-bind-policy. For more information about QuoteRUSH, visit www.quoterush.com.
