Canopy Connect Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire's P&C customers.

"Canopy Connect has already achieved significant scale and is a valuable addition to our Insurtech Vanguards program," said Laura Drabik, chief evangelist, Guidewire. "They are helping lead the way in creating frictionless consumer experiences for insurance data sharing."

Canopy Connect replaces long forms, time-consuming intake questions, and the hassle of finding and submitting insurance documents—with a simple interface where a consumer can simply select their insurance carrier, sign in, and authorize sharing their data securely with a trusted partner—an insurance agency, an insurance carrier, a lender, an employer, or a financial app.

The result is a workflow that is 60-times more efficient, doubles conversion rates, and eliminates manual data entry.

