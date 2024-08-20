Canopy Expands Retail Presence with Nationwide In-Store Launch at Sephora

The in-store launch at Sephora marks a new chapter in our journey, allowing more consumers to experience the benefits of Canopy products firsthand, including our innovative devices and signature fragrances. Post this

"We are incredibly proud of our collaboration with Sephora and the enthusiastic response from their customers," said Lucas Lappe, Co-Founder of Canopy. "The in-store launch marks a new chapter in our journey, allowing more consumers to experience the benefits of Canopy products firsthand, including our innovative devices and signature fragrances. This is the first opportunity for customers to sample our aromas alongside other leading brands, highlighting the importance of fragrance to the Canopy brand."

The success of Canopy's Showerhead category has been a key driver of growth, with the brand achieving an impressive 200%+ year-over-year growth in recent months. This surge underscores the relevance and appeal of Canopy's innovative solutions to the beauty consumer.

"We've seen remarkable growth and engagement with our Showerhead line, which speaks to the strong demand for wellness products that integrate seamlessly into daily beauty routines," added Lappe. "Our expansion into Sephora stores is a testament to our dedication to providing accessible and effective wellness solutions."

As Canopy continues to expand its retail footprint, the brand remains focused on innovation and customer satisfaction. The in-store availability at Sephora will provide consumers with the opportunity to explore Canopy's product range in person, offering a new level of convenience and engagement.

To locate a Sephora store that carries Canopy, visit the Store Locator. For additional information, visit www.getcanopy.co and follow Canopy on Instagram @get.canopy.

All Canopy products are available through the Sephora Affiliate Publisher Program.

About Canopy:

Canopy is a leading wellness brand committed to revolutionizing the way consumers approach their beauty and wellness routines. With a focus on innovative, effective, and accessible products, Canopy offers a range of solutions designed to enhance everyday life. Canopy believes your home should make you healthier and it shouldn't take ugly appliances or be a hassle to create a space that works for you.

Media Contact

Rizzi Stigliano, The Next Wave PR, 1 8453800557, [email protected]

SOURCE The Next Wave PR