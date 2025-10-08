Canopy Management Acquires Area 6 Marketing, Creating the Ultimate Growth Engine for eCommerce Brands

Canopy Management, America's fastest-growing Amazon, Walmart, & TikTok full service marketing agency has partnered with top-tier Meta and Google advertising specialist, Area 6 to deliver comprehensive omnichannel solutions for DTC brands

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canopy Management, America's fastest-growing Amazon, Walmart, & TikTok full service marketing agency, today announced its acquisition of Area 6 Marketing, a premier digital marketing agency specializing in scaling Shopify & Amazon brands through Meta and Google advertising.

This strategic partnership creates an unmatched growth platform that combines Canopy's proven expertise with Area 6's mastery of direct-to-consumer advertising channels.

The Perfect Strategic Match

The acquisition brings together two industry leaders who share a commitment to data-driven results and client success. Canopy Management, which has generated over $3.3 billion in revenue for partners and achieved an average 84% year-over-year profit increase, now adds Area 6's proven expertise in scaling DTC brands across fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals.

"When I met Brian Burt two years ago, I knew that when the time came to sell my company, I'd want to find a way to partner with him and his incredible team," said Angely Petitti, founder of Area 6 Marketing. "Their vision and expertise made it clear this would be the right partnership to expand services and become a true growth partner for scaling eCommerce brands."

Addressing the Complexity of Modern eCommerce

Today's successful eCommerce brands require a sophisticated multi-platform approach to reach customers and drive sustainable growth. This acquisition directly addresses that reality by combining expertise across the most critical growth channels.

"Growing an eCommerce brand has become increasingly complex as the industry continues to evolve at lightning speed," explained Angely Petitti. "Today, sustainable growth requires multiple platforms working together. That's why this partnership is so powerful. It combines expertise in scaling sales on both Amazon and Shopify to ensure that brands have the ultimate advantage."

Building the Complete Growth Ecosystem: CEO Brian Burt on the Area 6 Acquisition

"This acquisition represents exactly the kind of strategic partnership we've been working toward, bringing together the best-in-class expertise that today's eCommerce brands need to win across every channel.

Angie and her team at Area 6 have built something truly special in the Meta and Google advertising space, and when you combine that with our proven Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok Shop success, we're creating something that doesn't exist anywhere else in the market. Our partners now have access to a complete growth ecosystem that can scale their business from Shopify to Amazon and beyond."

Unified Culture, Amplified Results

Beyond technical expertise, this partnership is built on shared foundational values that will define the combined organization's approach to client success.

"What excites me most about this partnership isn't just the growth potential; it's the culture," said Angely Petitti. "Both Area 6 and Canopy share a deep commitment to innovation, collaboration, and putting clients first. At the end of the day, results and clear data are what matter most in growing a business, and we are perfectly aligned in making that our top priority."

About Canopy Management

Founded in 2015, Canopy Management is a full-service marketing agency for Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok Shop sellers. Under CEO and Co-founder Brian Burt's leadership, the company has earned recognition as one of America's fastest-growing companies, ranking on the Inc. 500 list for three consecutive years (2022-2024) with 157% three-year revenue growth.

Canopy's "human led, AI / software driven" approach has helped partners achieve an average 84% year-over-year profit increase while maintaining a 99.1% client retention rate. The company has received more than 19 industry awards since its founding.

About Area 6 Marketing

Area 6 Marketing was founded by Angely Petitti, a seasoned entrepreneur and marketing strategist with more than a decade of experience in the eCommerce industry. Known for blending creative strategy with financial rigor, Area 6 specialized in scaling DTC brands across fashion, beauty, health, and wellness through high-performing Meta and Google advertising campaigns. The agency built a reputation for helping founders navigate the complexities of digital advertising while protecting profitability.

Contact Information:

Canopy Management

Website: www.canopymanagement.com

Chief Partnerships Officer: Irrum Doss

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Irrum Doss, Canopy Management, 1 512-814-7387, [email protected], https://canopymanagement.com/

SOURCE Canopy Management