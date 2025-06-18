Canopy Management Expands to TikTok Shop, Bringing a Human-Led, Software-Driven Approach to Social Commerce

"Our partners are seeing incredible success on Amazon and Walmart, but TikTok Shop requires a different playbook," explained Brian Burt, Canopy CEO. "It's not products, it's about authentic content creation, strategic creator partnerships, and understanding how TikTok's algorithm drives discovery." Post this

With TikTok Shop's global GMV reaching $42 billion in 2024 and projected U.S. growth of nearly 200% in 2025, Canopy Management's entry into social commerce comes at a critical moment for e-commerce brands seeking to capitalize on the platform's unique "shoppertainment" model.

"TikTok Shop represents a fundamental shift in how consumers discover and purchase products," said Brian Burt, CEO and Co-founder of Canopy Management. "While other agencies are still figuring out this new landscape, we're applying the same human-led, software-driven methodology that has delivered an average 84% year-over-year profit increase for our partners across Amazon and Walmart."

Bridging the Strategic Bandwidth Gap

Canopy's expansion addresses a critical need among established e-commerce brands generating from $30,000 to $1.5 million in monthly revenue. These businesses often possess strong direct-to-consumer foundations but lack the specialized expertise required to navigate TikTok Shop's creator-driven ecosystem, AI-powered discovery algorithms, and unique advertising tools like GMV Max.

"Our partners are seeing incredible success on Amazon and Walmart, but TikTok Shop requires an entirely different playbook," explained Burt. "Success here isn't just about selling great products - it's about authentic content creation, strategic creator partnerships, and understanding how TikTok's algorithm drives product discovery."

Comprehensive TikTok Shop Services

Canopy's TikTok Shop management encompasses the full spectrum of social commerce optimization:

Strategic Account Setup & Optimization: Complete storefront development with TikTok-native product positioning

Content Creation & Strategy: Trend-driven video content optimized for TikTok's discovery algorithm

Creator & Affiliate Management: Identifying, vetting, and managing authentic influencer partnerships

LIVE Shopping Events: End-to-end planning and execution of high-converting live commerce experiences

Advanced Advertising Management: Expert campaign optimization using GMV Max and Smart Performance tools

Integrated Analytics & Reporting: Comprehensive performance tracking with actionable insights

Proven Track Record Meets New Opportunities

Since founding in 2018, Canopy Management has generated over $3.21 billion in revenue for partners while maintaining a 99.1% retention rate. The agency's success stems from its "partner-focused" philosophy, treating client brands as their own rather than adopting a traditional vendor relationship.

"We don't just manage campaigns - we become an extension of our partners' teams," said Burt. "This approach has been instrumental in helping brands navigate Amazon's complexity, and it's exactly what's needed to succeed on TikTok Shop."

Navigating Platform Volatility and Market Dynamics

Canopy's TikTok Shop services come at a time of significant regulatory and economic challenges affecting the platform. Recent tariff changes and ongoing regulatory discussions have created uncertainty for many sellers, particularly those relying on cross-border commerce from China.

"The current environment actually creates opportunities for brands with the right strategy and expert guidance," noted Burt. "While some sellers struggle with tariff impacts and compliance issues, we're helping our partners build sustainable, profitable operations that can weather these challenges."

Industry Recognition and Growth

Canopy Management's rapid expansion reflects broader industry trends toward specialized marketplace expertise. The agency has received multiple industry accolades, including recognition as an Inc. 500 company three consecutive years running, with three-year revenue growth of 157%.

The company's emphasis on human expertise over pure automation has resonated particularly well with mid-market brands seeking personalized service and strategic partnership rather than commoditized management.

About Canopy Management

Founded in 2018, Canopy Management is a full-service marketing agency specializing in Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok Shop management. Based in Austin, Texas, the company serves established e-commerce brands seeking to optimize their marketplace presence through human-led, software-driven strategies.

Canopy's comprehensive services include strategic planning, listing optimization, advertising management, content creation, and brand support across all major marketplaces.

The agency's "Under the Canopy" philosophy emphasizes partnership over vendor relationships, with dedicated brand managers who remain with partners throughout their growth journey. This approach has resulted in an industry-leading 99.1% partner retention rate and average profit increases of 84% year-over-year.

For more information about Canopy Management's TikTok Shop services, visit www.canopymanagement.com or contact the team directly.

Media Contact:

Irrum Doss

[email protected]

www.canopymanagement.com

(512) 814-7387

Partner Inquiries:

To schedule a consultation with Canopy Management's TikTok Shop growth specialists, visit www.canopymanagement.com or complete the contact form for a customized Brand Plan™.

SOURCE Canopy Management