Canopy Management Named to 2024 Inc.'s Best Workplaces List

"As a performance-based firm, Canopy Management's primary focus is on creating systems and strategies that add up to success for our partners. Knowing that we've been able to do that while prioritizing workplace culture is immensely satisfying and a huge win for everyone on the Canopy Management Tribe."

– Haley Burt, Chief Operating Officer

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"While our partners' explosive success is a huge satisfaction, we are equally proud – and thankful – that our people think we are a best place to work. It just goes to show that investing in our culture is not only a great way to prepare for Canopy's growth as an agency, it also helps create a lot of wins for our partners!"

– Brian Burt, Founder and CEO

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

