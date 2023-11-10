Canopy Management Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

"Entrepreneurship and start-up culture is at the heart of Canopy Management's eCommerce objectives. Between Canopy's human experts and our proprietary technology, we leave no stone unturned in our quest to be the absolute best." – Brian Burt, Founder and CEO Post this

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"Entrepreneurship and start-up culture is at the heart of Canopy Management's eCommerce objectives. That's why our Partners' explosive growth is such a huge satisfaction to every member of the Canopy Tribe. Between Canopy's human experts and our proprietary technology, we leave no stone unturned in our quest to be the absolute best." – Brian Burt, Founder and CEO

To grow your brand in a constantly evolving marketplace, a cohesive growth strategy and access to a dedicated team of experts is more important than ever. With an 84% average year-over-year profit growth for our partners, 2.21 billion dollars in revenue managed, and a better than 99.1% partner retention rate, Canopy Management has become a critical component behind the success of many of Amazon's top selling brands.

