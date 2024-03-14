Can't be canceled; In wake of TikTok ban, Curios unveils $1 MILLION creator fund to empower creators and influencers

We believe that hard-working artists deserve the right to own their work and own their customer information Post this

Curios is dedicated to empowering creators by giving them the tools and resources they need to succeed in pursuit of their passions, and this new fund is perfectly aligned with that vision. Curios recently launched its Creator Studio suite which provides content creators the ability to sell and distribute their content directly to their audience as well as gain better connection and understanding of their fan base - the fund and platform combined create a powerful ecosystem for new artists to get discovered and succeed.

ARE YOUR FOLLOWERS REALLY YOURS?

When influencers/creators gain followers on TikTok or other social media platforms, the access to those followers is extremely limited. For one, the influencer could be canceled at any time, for no reason, and all their fans would be instantly gone. Period. But more commonly, influencers may have millions of fans, but only be able to reach a few thousand of them with their posts based on the social platform's feed algorithm. And furthermore, influencers know virtually nothing about the people that follow them.

CURIOS HAS REDEFINED WHAT A "FOLLOWER" IS

When someone follows a creator on Curios, the creator is provided with that user's contact information (via opt in), so they can communicate and engage directly. Curios provides built-in communication and engagement tools that make communications with followers seamless and easy. On Curios, when a creator posts an update to their followers, ALL their followers will receive the update (unless they have opted out). The traction and conversion of updates such as a new music album release on Curios versus social media platforms is estimated to be approximately 1,000% greater.

CREATORS NEED BETTER WAYS TO MONETIZE

The creation of high-quality social content, music, well-produced audiobooks, comedy specials, or film all require access to capital that creative individuals rarely have when starting out. This dilemma forces creators to sell their IP and the rights to their content just to see their content come to fruition. Curios wants to change this predatory cycle.

CURIOS' TOOLS AND CREATOR FUND WILL ELEVATE CREATORS TO NEW HEIGHTS

Curios is doubling down on their support of digital content creators, by announcing the establishment of its $1 million Creator Fund. The fund is specifically designed to support content creators across many verticals, including musicians, comedians, authors, artists, and more in the funding and production of their creative endeavors. The fund has no strings attached, creators will retain full ownership of their work and their profit making potential.

Curios Founder, Grant Powell has the following to say about the fund, "Curios is going all in on you, the creator. We believe that hard-working artists deserve the right to own their work and own their customer information, and receive the majority of the profits from their work."

The Curios Creator Fund aims to provide a robust foundation for emerging talents, helping them produce high-quality content, build a dedicated fan base, and ultimately monetize their work. With a commitment to fostering creativity and innovation, Curios believes in empowering the next generation of digital content creators.

KEY FEATURES OF THE FUND

The most important aspect of the Fund is that it rewards creators for their hard work. The fund is not designed to randomly select creators to support, or to support creators who aren't putting in the work. Instead, the Fund will outline specific steps and milestones creators must accomplish in order to earn rewards, support, recognition and cash. Curios hopes through this structure to teach creators how to do more for themselves, by using tools and technologies such as Curios' Creator Studio and Creator Marketplace.

Financial Support: The $1 million fund will be allocated to support creators in various stages of their artistic journey, from production costs to marketing and promotional activities.

Promotion and Recognition: Curios will market, feature and promote

Community Building: Curios recognizes the importance of community support for creators. The fund will facilitate networking opportunities, collaborations, and mentorship programs to help creators connect and grow together.

Monetization Opportunities: Beyond financial support, Curios is dedicated to helping creators monetize their work effectively. The fund will offer resources and guidance on diverse revenue streams, empowering creators to turn their passion into a sustainable career.

Open to All Digital Content Creators: While the fund places a special emphasis on musicians, comedians, and authors it is open to creators across different digital mediums, ensuring a broad range of artists can benefit from this initiative.

Curios Head of Product, Greg Keogh expressed enthusiasm about the launch of the Creator Fund, stating, "We believe in the transformative power of creativity and the positive impact it can have on individuals and communities. The Curios Creator Fund is our commitment to supporting the incredible talent within our community and beyond. We are excited to see the amazing content that will be born out of this initiative."

Curios plans to run a test pilot of the Creator Fund rewards program that will grant rewards, benefits, and cash to up to 100 participants initially. Pending the success of the initial test pilot, Curios will open up the remainder of the $1 million cash and other rewards to unlimited participants until the funds run out.

ABOUT CURIOS

Curios is a leading platform for digital content creators, providing a platform for artists, musicians, and creators from various disciplines to publish their work, connect with fans, and build sustainable monetization. With a focus on innovation and community, Curios is dedicated to empowering the next generation of digital creators.

Media Contact

Grant Powell, Curios, Inc, 1 1302952129, [email protected], https://www.curios.com

SOURCE Curios, Inc