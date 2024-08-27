Cantata Health Solutions Acquires Geisler IT Services as Momentum for its Arize EHR Platform Continues to Increase

"The demand for a fresh definition of what providers expect of their EHRs is sweeping our industry. With Geisler IT Services, we can accelerate our plans to provide our customers with a complete platform," said Alan Tillinghast," CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. Post this

"The demand for a fresh definition of what providers expect of their EHRs is sweeping our industry. With Geisler IT Services, we can accelerate our plans to provide our customers with a complete platform," said Alan Tillinghast," CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "The GOSH System enables us to optimize the workflows shared by MCOs and service providers. With better integration between providers and payers, the administrative burden placed on providers is reduced, allowing them to focus more efforts on person centered care."

The entire Geisler IT Services team will join Cantata Health Solutions, bringing their deep industry knowledge and experience to the Cantata team. Their ongoing involvement will ensure a seamless transition and continued innovation of the GOSH System and beyond.

"We are excited to join forces with Cantata Health Solutions," said Mike Geisler, founder of Geisler IT Services. "Over the past decade, we've offered a unique technology solution that has significantly improved processes for our customers. We're excited to enter this next chapter, where we can further enhance support for the ADAMH Boards in Ohio while leveraging Cantata's sales and marketing resources to expand our reach nationwide."

The acquisition of Geisler IT Services underscores Cantata Health Solutions' dedication to delivering solutions designed to address the challenges today's behavioral health and human services providers have with their legacy EHR systems by replacing them with modern technology that gives clinicians, staff, and clients a whole new way to work and collaborate. For more information about Cantata's Arize EHR platform, visit: https://cantatahealth.com/arize-ehr/.

About Cantata Health Solutions

Built by behavioral health industry veterans, Cantata Health Solution's Arize care management platform provides a modern EHR, a complete billing and revenue cycle management solution, and an extensive array of client engagement tools. Arize offers clinicians, executives, back-office staff, and clients a collaborative view of the health record. In an industry dedicated to serving the most vulnerable population, its mission is to provide technology that empowers so providers don't have to rely on legacy systems that only hinder their progress. For more information, visit CantataHealth.com.

Media Contact

Chrissy Wissinger, Cantata Health Solutions, 740-739-1950, [email protected], https://cantatahealth.com/

SOURCE Cantata Health Solutions