Cantata Health Solutions and Zero Overdose Forge Strategic Partnership to Combat Overdose Crisis

The opioid crisis remains a dire public health challenge, with overdose rates reaching unprecedented levels. In response, Zero Overdose and Cantata Health Solutions are uniting to tackle this epidemic through innovative, data-driven healthcare solutions. The integration of Zero Overdose's tools into the Arize platform will provide healthcare providers with critical resources to assess overdose risk and implement effective safety plans.

"Cantata Health Solutions is committed to transforming how healthcare is delivered, especially in critical areas like overdose prevention," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "This partnership with Zero Overdose will leverage our technological strengths to deliver proactive, personalized healthcare solutions that are not only necessary but life-saving."

Key Features of the Partnership Include:

Comprehensive Overdose Safety Planning: Integration of Zero Overdose's expertise directly into the Arize EHR, allowing for seamless creation and access to customized overdose risk assessments and safety plans. Real-Time Data Analytics: Utilization of Arize's advanced analytics to develop predictive models that identify high-risk individuals, enabling timely and life-saving interventions. Enhanced Care Coordination: The Arize platform will serve as a centralized hub for all pertinent patient information, improving collaboration among healthcare providers, social services, and emergency responders. Scalable Solutions: The partnership is set to expand access to these vital tools across a variety of healthcare settings, from large systems to community-based organizations. Dedicated Training and Support: Zero Overdose will offer comprehensive training and support to healthcare providers, covering areas such as Overdose Safety Planning, Suicide Safety Planning, Motivational Interviewing, and Harm Reduction.

"By integrating our specialized tools with Cantata Health's robust EHR system, we are setting a new standard for proactive care in overdose risk management," said Dr. Virna Little, PsyD, COO of Zero Overdose. "This partnership not only enhances our ability to reach and support those at risk but also ensures that the care they receive is informed, immediate, and effective."

Together, Zero Overdose and Cantata Health Solutions are committed to transforming healthcare approaches to overdose prevention and ensuring that communities are equipped to save lives.

About Zero Overdose

Zero Overdose is a nonprofit organization committed to preventing overdose deaths through community-based intervention, education, and policy advocacy. By developing tools and resources such as the Overdose Risk Screening Tool and Overdose Safety Plan©, Zero Overdose aims to empower healthcare providers and communities to save lives.

About Cantata Health Solutions

Built by behavioral health industry veterans, Cantata Health Solution's Arize care management platform provides a modern EHR, a complete billing and revenue cycle management solution, and an extensive array of client engagement tools. Arize offers clinicians, executives, back-office staff, and clients a collaborative view of the health record. In an industry dedicated to serving the most vulnerable population, its mission is to provide technology that empowers so providers don't have to rely on legacy systems that only hinder their progress.

