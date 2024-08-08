Cantata Health Solutions Announces Dr. Jorge R. Petit as Chief Clinical Advisor

"By aligning [my] experience with Cantata's mission, I am certain we can deliver unique, technology-driven solutions such as Arize that meet the needs of behavioral health organizations, enabling them to prioritize person-centered care and achieve better outcomes," said Dr. Petit. Post this

"For more than 30 years, I have focused on improving healthcare for our most vulnerable populations," said Dr. Petit. "By aligning this experience with Cantata's mission, I am certain we can deliver unique, technology-driven solutions such as Arize that meet the needs of behavioral health organizations, enabling them to prioritize person-centered care and achieve better outcomes."

As a nationally recognized thought leader, Dr. Petit will represent Cantata in driving industry conversations on how new standards in EHR technology continue to evolve to improve staff satisfaction and the client experience.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Petit join Cantata as our Chief Clinical Advisor," said Alan Tillinghast," CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "For too long behavioral health and human services providers have had to put up with EHRs that no longer meet the mark. Our goal is to do things differently than they have been done in the past. We've introduced a new approach to EHR technology. Experts like Dr. Petit help us ensure that we are truly meeting the needs of our customers."

About Cantata Health Solutions

Built by behavioral health industry veterans, Cantata Health Solution's Arize care management platform provides a modern EHR, a complete billing and revenue cycle management solution, and an extensive array of client engagement tools. Arize offers clinicians, executives, back-office staff, and clients a collaborative view of the health record. In an industry dedicated to serving the most vulnerable population, its mission is to provide technology that empowers so providers don't have to rely on legacy systems that only hinder their progress.

