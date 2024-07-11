Cantata Health Solutions Expands Board of Directors with Industry and Growth Leaders

"Our Board of Directors have a distinguished track record in both healthcare leadership and scaling technology companies," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "Our customers will gain from their experience and unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes." Post this

Cantata is experiencing significant growth as behavioral health and human services organizations recognize they deserve more from their EHR systems, and Cantata's Arize care management platform offers a fresh take on EHR technology, service, and experience. Leading the way with a modern, mobile-first EHR, Cantata will continue to set new standards in behavioral health and human services technology with the board's guidance.

"After seeing the capabilities of the Arize product, I believe that Cantata, with its experienced management team, is positioned to help the Health and Human Services sector transition to a more consumer-focused delivery of care while easing the challenges of clinical documentation and provider burnout," said Jorge R. Petit, MD. "I am excited to join Cantata's board and contribute to improving workforce and consumer experience through technology solutions like Arize."

The Board of Directors are:

Jorge R. Petit, MD – Dr. Petit is a board-certified Adult, Community and Public psychiatrist and healthcare executive leader with over 30 years of focused attention on innovation and healthcare transformation for those most in need. He is the founder and CEO of Quality Healthcare Solutions. Dr. Petit serves as Strategic and Development Advisor for Zero Overdose, active member of SAMHSA's Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT) National Advisory Council and a member of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing's Medical Director Institute (MDI). He is an author, national speaker and serves on multiple boards related to mental health and healthcare administration.

Scott Afzal – Scott is a health technology executive and interoperability subject matter expert. Scott was most recently President of Audacious Inquiry which he led from 2007 to a successful acquisition by PointClickCare in 2022. Throughout his career, Scott has been a trusted advisor to State government leaders, the Department of Health and Human Services, health plans, health systems, and numerous other clients. Currently, Scott sits on several boards related to healthcare technology and youth programs.

Michael Morgan – Mike is a technology leader with a successful track record of 20+ years in high-growth healthcare technology organizations and has been through five successful exits. Mike most recently led Updox from early market-fit through rapid growth and a successful exit to EverCommerce. Prior, Mike was Senior VP of Marketing for Netsmart Technologies and has held various executive management positions with both start-ups and established technology companies. He currently is on the board of several technology companies.

Ryan Engle – Ryan is a Partner at TT Capital Partners, focused on deal execution in high-growth healthcare information and services companies. He has over 20 years of investing and transaction experience across a variety of industries including healthcare. During his career, Ryan has extensive experience actively working with portfolio company management teams and leading transactions both as an advisor and an investor.

Alan Tilllinghast – Alan is the CEO at Cantata Health Solutions where he is leading the company's rapid growth. Prior to joining Cantata, Alan served as Chief Strategy and Information Officer for Samaritan Daytop Village, one of New York's largest human services providers. Alan also held a variety of senior executive positions at Netsmart Technologies for over twenty years. Having served in leadership roles on both sides of the table, Alan brings a unique perspective to the challenges provider organizations face when it comes to implementing – and adopting – new technology to improve patient care.

The board expansion coincides with Cantata's 1H 2024 momentum as it continues to add key customers looking to address critical industry challenges such as workforce shortages and the use of evidence-based practices. To learn more about how behavioral health and human service providers are making the shift to a better EHR, visit CantataHealth.com.

About Cantata Health Solutions

Built by behavioral health industry veterans, Cantata Health Solution's Arize care management platform provides a modern EHR, a complete billing and revenue cycle management solution, and an extensive array of client engagement tools. Arize offers clinicians, executives, back-office staff, and clients a collaborative view of the health record. In an industry dedicated to serving the most vulnerable population, its mission is to provide technology that empowers so providers don't have to rely on legacy systems that only hinder their progress.

