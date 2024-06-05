Cantata Health Solutions expands leadership team amid accelerated growth as behavioral health providers look to replace aging EHRs

"Lori and Chrissy bring fresh perspectives and strategic insights that will help drive Cantata into its next stage of growth," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. Post this

Chrissy Wissinger, a B2B SaaS marketing executive with over 20 years of experience, has a proven track record of building and leading high-performing marketing teams while driving revenue and customer engagement. She assumes the role of Vice President of Marketing. Her strategic vision for content-driven engagement aligns with Cantata's growth objectives.

"Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and these appointments reflect our dedication to growth and innovation," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "Lori and Chrissy bring fresh perspectives and strategic insights that will help drive Cantata into its next stage of growth."

These leadership additions coincide with Cantata's recent successes, including key customer acquisitions and expansion into the Florida market. To learn more about Cantata and its leadership team, visit Cantata's leadership page.

Media Contact

Chrissy Wissinger, Cantata Health Solutions, 740-739-1950, [email protected], https://cantatahealth.com/

SOURCE Cantata Health Solutions