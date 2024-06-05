Cantata Health Solutions expands leadership team amid accelerated growth as behavioral health providers look to replace aging EHRs

As company experiences momentum and increasing demand for its Arize care management platform, new leaders will focus on scaling operations and seizing market opportunity
AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cantata Health Solutions, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for behavioral health and human services providers, announced the addition of two key appointments to its leadership team. These additions will help Cantata continue to scale the organization as it continues to add new customers.
Lori Barraud, an accomplished leader with over 20 years of experience in behavioral healthcare, biotech, and non-profit sectors, joins as Vice President of Human Resources. Her expertise in talent acquisition and organizational development will drive Cantata's initiatives focused on its people.
Chrissy Wissinger, a B2B SaaS marketing executive with over 20 years of experience, has a proven track record of building and leading high-performing marketing teams while driving revenue and customer engagement. She assumes the role of Vice President of Marketing. Her strategic vision for content-driven engagement aligns with Cantata's growth objectives.
"Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and these appointments reflect our dedication to growth and innovation," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "Lori and Chrissy bring fresh perspectives and strategic insights that will help drive Cantata into its next stage of growth."
These leadership additions coincide with Cantata's recent successes, including key customer acquisitions and expansion into the Florida market. To learn more about Cantata and its leadership team, visit Cantata's leadership page.
