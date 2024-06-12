Canton GA Garage Door Repair Contractor Legacy Garage Doors is Recognized as a 2024 Top Customer Rated Garage Door Company by Find Local Contractors

Legacy Garage Doors, a family-owned and operated garage door company based in Canton, GA, has been recognized as a 2024 Top Customer Rated Garage Door Company by Find Local Contractors for their exceptional client reviews which highlights their commitment to service and quality workmanship. The company serves the metro Atlanta area with a range of garage door services, ensuring customer satisfaction with their in-house, highly skilled employees.
CANTON, Ga., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legacy Garage Doors is a well-respected, family-owned and operated business that has earned a stellar reputation from loyal customers throughout the metro Atlanta area, including Alpharetta, Canton, Cumming, Kennesaw, Marietta, Roswell, Ball Ground, and Woodstock. The company's commitment to quality workmanship and customer service has been recognized by Find Local Contractors, an esteemed online directory that uses five-star ratings and positive reviews from customers to highlight top service companies.
Unlike many garage door contractors in Georgia, Legacy Garage Doors only employs in-house staff, avoiding the use of subcontractors. This ensures that every job is handled by highly skilled, well-trained employees who maintain the highest standards of conduct and workmanship. The company's unique quality control department sends designated staff members to make routine visits to job sites, ensuring continuous quality and professionalism.
Legacy Garage Doors offers a comprehensive range of services, including the replacement of broken and worn-out springs, garage door and opener installation, and the servicing of all manufacturers' garage doors and openers. They also handle carport enclosures and the replacement of any broken or worn-out parts.
Atlanta residents trust Legacy Garage Doors not only for their ability to get the job done but also for their efficiency and competitive pricing. The company works within customers' budgets to recommend the best solutions for their garage door needs.
Legacy Garage Doors is Cobb, Cherokee, and Fulton County's one-stop solution for all residential and commercial garage door and garage opener needs. The company prides itself on offering the finest name brands in the industry and meeting the diverse needs of its customers, from basic garage doors to customized products.
"Providing top-notch service and ensuring customer satisfaction are our top priorities," says Andrew Richards of Legacy Garage Doors. "We are honored to be recognized by Find Local Contractors and remain committed to delivering the best service to our valued customers."
Legacy Garage Doors has been serving the metro Atlanta area for years, establishing a strong reputation for reliability and excellence. Their industry knowledge and expertise ensure that garage door systems are hassle-free and long-lasting. For more information about Legacy Garage Doors' services, please call (678) 880-8481 or visit https://www.legacydoorsonline.com/
Andrew Richards, Legacy Garage Doors, (678) 880-8481, [email protected], https://www.legacydoorsonline.com/
