Canton Garage Doors Contractor, Legacy Garage Doors, Announces New Branding Campaign with Fresh Truck Wrap and Uniforms

"We are thrilled to unveil our new branding campaign," says Andrew Richards of Legacy Garage Doors. "The new truck wrap and uniforms not only enhance our professional image but also symbolize our ongoing commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction."

Legacy Garage Doors stands out in the industry by employing only in-house staff, ensuring that every job is handled by highly skilled, well-trained employees who maintain the highest standards of conduct and workmanship. The company's unique quality control department sends designated staff members to make routine visits to job sites, ensuring continuous quality and professionalism.

In addition to their rebranding efforts, Legacy Garage Doors continues to offer a comprehensive range of services, including the replacement of broken and worn-out springs, garage door and opener installation, and the servicing of all manufacturers' garage doors and openers. They also handle carport enclosures and the replacement of any broken or worn-out parts.

About Legacy Garage Doors

Legacy Garage Doors is Cobb, Cherokee, and Fulton County's one-stop solution for all residential and commercial garage door and garage opener needs. The company prides itself on offering the finest name brands in the industry and meeting the diverse needs of its customers, from basic garage doors to customized products. Their industry knowledge and expertise ensure that garage door systems are hassle-free and long-lasting.

For more information about Legacy Garage Doors' services, please call (678) 880-8481 or visit https://www.legacydoorsonline.com/

Media Contact

Andrew Richards, Legacy Garage Doors, (678) 880-8481, [email protected], https://www.legacydoorsonline.com/

