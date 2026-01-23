Canvas Beauty Announces First-Ever Talent Partnership Collection Featuring La La Anthony

Produced by Stormi Steele, the collaboration debuts La La Anthony's signature scents and launches live on TikTok Shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canvas Beauty, the culture-shifting beauty brand founded by CEO and visionary entrepreneur Stormi Steele, proudly announces its first-ever talent partnership collection in collaboration with actress, global influencer, and businesswoman La La Anthony. This landmark partnership marks a defining moment not only for Canvas Beauty, but also for Canvas The Agency, making history with its first talent-led collection.

Designed and developed collaboratively by Stormi Steele & La La Anthony, the collection introduces the first pairings of La La's full fragrance and body care line under the Canvas Beauty umbrella, bringing her personal essence to life through scent, luxury, and ritual. The collection features two signature fragrances "Love La La" and "La Intense" each crafted to reflect different facets of confidence, femininity, and allure.

The collection includes:

Canvas Beauty's hero Body Glaze (full size & travel size)

Signature Parfum (Fine Fragrance)

Body Drops

Roll-On Fragrance

This collaboration is a natural extension of Canvas Beauty's proven success model ; blending community, storytelling, and high-performing products and launches in a way that stays true to the brand's DNA: live, direct-to-consumer, and culture-first.

To celebrate the partnership, Stormi Steele hosted an exclusive private scent preview event on January 17, 2026, offering an intimate first look at the collection. The event featured a scent buffet, passed bites, entertainment and a content making studio. The official launch will take place on January 30, 2026, debuting Canvas Beauty's FIRST EVER 48-Hour live via TikTok Shop Live, hosted by Stormi and La La alongside special guests.

Canvas Beauty has become a category leader on TikTok Shop Live, with Stormi Steele widely recognized for breaking sales records, building community-driven commerce, and redefining how beauty brands launch in real time. This collection continues that momentum; merging star power with a platform where Canvas Beauty consistently thrives.

"I'm truly excited about our collaboration with LALA especially being that this is our first celebrity collaboration as a brand. It was super important for me to build CANVAS organically and we did such a great job of that. So much so, that CANVAS has now become recognizable to people from all walks of life which makes this partnership event more fitting and organic. The authenticity with this collaboration rings loud! LALa has been deeply hands-on throughout the entire process, and it's been a pleasure creating with her. Our synergy is reflected in this collection, and I can't wait until everyone is able to experience it." - Stormi Steele

"This collaboration with Canvas Beauty is about more than beauty—it's about ownership, legacy, and building brands that actually mean something. Stormi is a true visionary, and partnering with her felt organic because our values and our hustle match! Partnering with another female founder is my way of investing in our community, legacy, and the power of women backing women.- "Lala Anthony

The La La Anthony x Canvas Beauty collection represents a bold evolution in beauty partnerships; one rooted in authenticity, ownership, and proven digital success and signals a new era for talent collaborations under Canvas The Agency

ABOUT CANVAS BEAUTY & STORMI STEELE

Founded by Stormi Steele, Canvas Beauty is a multi-million-dollar beauty brand known for its cult-favorite hair and body products, viral live shopping strategy, and deeply engaged community. Stormi Steele is also the founder of Canvas The Agency, a talent and brand incubator redefining how creators and brands collaborate. With record-breaking performances on TikTok Shop Live, Stormi has positioned Canvas Beauty as one of the most influential beauty brands in the digital commerce space.

ABOUT LA LA ANTHONY

La La Anthony is an actress, producer, entrepreneur, and global influencer known for her impactful presence across entertainment, fashion, and business. With roles in hit television series and films, and a loyal global following, La La has built a brand rooted in confidence, culture, and authenticity. The La La Anthony x Canvas Beauty collection marks her first full fragrance and body care line, created to reflect her personal style and signature essence.

