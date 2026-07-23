Canvas GFX Rebrands as Canvas Envision, the Visual Execution Platform for Manufacturing

New brand and website connect engineering knowledge directly to frontline work. Knowledge, executed.

BOSTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canvas Envision today announced the launch of its new corporate brand and website, available at canvasenvision.com. The rebrand caps a months-long initiative and reflects the company's evolution from its 1986 origins in technical illustration software to a platform focused on how manufacturing knowledge is captured, delivered, and executed on the factory floor.

The new identity establishes Canvas Envision as the visual execution platform for manufacturing, connecting engineering data to the frontline workers who build, maintain, and service complex products.

"Manufacturers have invested heavily in digital transformation, yet engineering knowledge still fails to reach the people building the product," said CEO Garth Coleman. "Canvas Envision closes that gap. With our platform, manufacturers turn their own engineering data into visual, interactive instructions their workers follow at the point of execution. That is the whole idea behind the new brand. Knowledge, executed."

Previously known as Canvas GFX, the company rebrands at a time when manufacturers face rising pressure to improve productivity, preserve expert knowledge, and scale operations. Model-based, interactive work instructions reduce errors, accelerate onboarding, and improve consistency across production.

"PDFs on the shop floor have survived decades of digital transformation, which is remarkable given everything manufacturers have invested," Coleman added. "Until now, there has been no complete platform to capture expert knowledge, accelerate the authoring of work instructions, and deliver them to the point of work, and capture what happens there back into engineering. The platform runs from standalone deployments to fully connected and automated workflows. Canvas Envision was built because shop floor workers deserve better than a PDF."

The refreshed brand brings together the full platform, including Evie, the AI work instruction authoring assistant built into Canvas Envision, and the platform's two editions, Envision Core and Envision Pro. Together they cut work instruction authoring time from days to minutes and strengthen execution across the production lifecycle.

For more information, visit canvasenvision.com.

About Canvas Envision

Canvas Envision is the visual execution platform for manufacturing. Knowledge, executed. The platform translates complex product data into interactive, model-based work instructions that improve quality, productivity, and knowledge retention on the factory floor. Model-based work instructions cut scrap and rework while preserving expert knowledge as experienced workers retire, delivering the right information to the right worker at the right time. Canvas Envision traces its origins to 1986 and was previously known as Canvas GFX, with four decades supporting technical and industrial work at the world's most demanding organizations.

About Garth Coleman

Garth Coleman brings nearly three decades of enterprise software experience to Canvas Envision, spanning product lifecycle management (PLM), 3D visualization, and generative AI. Before joining Canvas Envision, Coleman spent nearly two decades at Dassault Systèmes, holding vice president roles that defined global strategies for 3D visualization, PLM, and AR/VR, and led global brand marketing and enterprise generative AI initiatives. He combines the analytical discipline of an engineer with the strategic mindset of a business leader, translating innovation into measurable business results.

He earned his Bachelor of Engineering in mechanical engineering from McMaster University and his MBA, summa cum laude, from Babson College.

Media Contact

Myra Godfrey, Jaya Jaya Myra Productions, 1 347-476-4358, [email protected]

SOURCE Canvas Envision