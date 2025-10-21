Canyon Lake Fire Stations Receive Storm-Resistant Roofs from Local, Veteran-Operated Contractor

Firefighters in Canyon Lake are now better protected from severe weather, thanks to a major roof replacement project completed by Superb Roofing & Restoration, a family-owned and veteran-operated contractor based in New Braunfels, TX.
CANYON LAKE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After storms caused significant damage to two fire stations, the Canyon Lake Fire Department turned to Superb Roofing & Restoration for urgent repairs. The project began with emergency bathroom renovations to restore damaged showers and facilities. Once the interiors were rebuilt, the company replaced the stations' roofs with advanced impact-resistant shingles designed to withstand hail and Texas storms.
"This project is about more than construction; it's about protecting the people who protect us," said Josh Janczewski, owner of Superb Roofing & Restoration. "By installing one of the most durable roofing systems available, we're helping ensure these facilities stay operational during and after severe weather."
The upgrades have already drawn local media attention, with the Herald-Zeitung featuring Superb Roofing & Restoration's role in safeguarding vital community infrastructure. The company's work means first responders can focus on emergency calls, knowing their stations are secure.
Superb Roofing & Restoration is fully licensed and insured, with certifications from Malarkey Roofing Products, CertainTeed, and Owens Corning. The company brings decades of experience serving both families and first responders across Central Texas.
