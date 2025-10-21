Canyon Lake Fire Stations Receive Storm-Resistant Roofs from Local, Veteran-Operated Contractor

Firefighters in Canyon Lake are now better protected from severe weather, thanks to a major roof replacement project completed by Superb Roofing & Restoration, a family-owned and veteran-operated contractor based in New Braunfels, TX.

CANYON LAKE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After storms caused significant damage to two fire stations, the Canyon Lake Fire Department turned to Superb Roofing & Restoration for urgent repairs. The project began with emergency bathroom renovations to restore damaged showers and facilities. Once the interiors were rebuilt, the company replaced the stations' roofs with advanced impact-resistant shingles designed to withstand hail and Texas storms.