Canyon Pines Partners With Leading Architects On Modern Home Concepts For Community On The Eastern Edge Of The Rocky Mountains

"The unique topography of Canyon Pines presents a challenging design opportunity and creative outlet for firms who want to build amongst like-minded visionaries," says Debra Wyatte, SVP of Community Experience, Canyon Pines Development Company.

The highly anticipated luxury collection of homes will comprise 93 private retreats between Boulder and Golden, each offering access to acres of open space, an alpine experience, and sweeping views overlooking Denver and the Great Plains to the East and the walls and ridges of Coal Creek Canyon to the West. The homesites range between $495,000 to $1.4MM+, with pricing based on acreage, elevation, topographical features, and views. Homeowners can select from six architectural styles, including modern, prairie, cabin, homestead, ranch, or vernacular to complement the site-specific topography, trees, and landscape of each lot. Ranging from 0.5 to over 2 acres of rugged land with rocky outcroppings in Coal Creek Canyon to wide-open lots with space for extensive landscaping, Canyon Pines is the ideal canvas to create a custom residence.

Construction is well underway in the community with the "Accelerated Home" anticipated for completion by end of year as well as other private residences that are either under construction or in the design process. Additional approved designs and styles from an array of partners include:

"Accelerated Home" Modern Style Future Residence (Lot 83) Designed by Tucker Johnson Architects, home priced at $3,500,000

This modern-style design has already received approval from the Design Review Committee, and permitting from the City of Arvada . Construction has already begun and is ready for a buyer's final design choices. Taking this particular approach saves buyers the time and complexity of choosing a design concept.

Modern Vernacular Design by Semple Brown (Lot 18)

This modern-vernacular home is designed for seamless outdoor living, immersing residents in nature's embrace from dawn to dusk. It artfully captures the panoramic beauty of Coal Creek Peak to the west and the Denver skyline to the east all while offering a 1,200-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU). Elemental features such as a hot tub, fireplace, and the use of natural, tactile materials ground intimate moments of connection with nature, creating a harmonious retreat.

Modern Style Design by Elemental Homes (Lot 4)

Located on the northern end of the community, with train tracks sweeping below, this gently sloping lot offers full views of the North Prairie Preserve Open Space, city lights, the iconic Boulder Flatirons, and Eldorado Mountain to the north.

Design by Arch11 (Lot 10)

The Arch11 design captures the site's extraordinary attributes, emphasizing spatial connections, abundant natural light, seamless indoor/outdoor living areas, and a private pool. This visionary concept embraces a unique layout featuring two interwoven "L's" of space. Ascend to the upper level "L" with breathtaking western mountain peak views and convenient access to the north. The lower "L" level features a luxury-appointed living area, kitchen, dining room, and ample space for both practical needs and recreational pursuits.

Prairie Style Design by Melton Design + Build (Lot 14)

Located on the northern end of the community adjoining Canyon Pines Open Space, this lot offers views in all directions. North Prairie Preserve Open Space and Denver skyline to the east, Boulder Flatirons, and Eldorado Mountain to the north, North Table Mountain to the south, and Coal Creek Peak to the west.

Design by GILK (Lot 19)

Panoramic views of the front range include the downtown Denver skyline, North Table Mountain, Great Plains, rolling mountains, and rock outcroppings making Lot 19 one of the premier locations in Canyon Pines. The gentle lot topography allows for various home designs and outdoor living options.

Modern Cabin Style Design by HMH Architecture + Interiors (Lot 29)

This lot captures the views of Denver skyline to the east, and North Table Mountain to the south.

Homestead Style Design by Mues (Lot 43)

Surrounded by Canyon Pines's open space, this lot captures views of jutting red rocks across the valley and grazing wildlife, the Canyon's natural residents. This gently sloping lot offers immediate access to the trail system.

Design by HOLZARCHITECTURE (Lot 62)

Tucked away into the pines, this lot has a unique boulder feature which serves as the perfect viewpoint to watch a nightly show of sunsets on the mountaintops of Blue Mountain Preserve Open Space.

Cabin Style by FOLLOW (Lot 56)

This lot is graced by mature pine trees to provide privacy with views of the protective Coal Creek Canyon mountains to the south.s lot is graced by mature pine trees to provide privacy with views of the protective Coal Creek Canyon mountains to the south.

Modern Style by MHK Architecture coming soon

Additionally, Private Residences under construction include:

"Canyon Pines is a rare, beautiful site that offers the mountain living experience with proximity to Denver," adds Sarah Semple Brown, FAIA Architect and Owner/Principal at Semple Brown Design. "The architecture should celebrate and complement the land—be inspired by the natural landscape and be contextually responsive. Homes will be built with high-quality construction that will weather better with time and through the seasons. The Design Guidelines were carefully curated to inspire and serve as a standard for thoughtfully designed homes that are well integrated with the landscape."

The development will also offer all seasons recreational opportunities including access to backcountry-style trails that stretch into the mountains for hiking, biking, or snowshoeing. Canyon Pines has partnered with IMBA to develop a trail design including an incline and various lookouts with plans to begin construction this Spring. The first phase will encompass 3.5 miles.

Canyon Pines is being developed by seasoned real estate professional, Chad Ellington, Principal of Canyon Pines Development Co., with leading Colorado brokerage, LIV Sotheby's International Realty managing sales.

All approved renderings for the custom home designs can be found HERE.

To learn more about Canyon Pines, please visit https://canyonpines.com.

