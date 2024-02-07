CAPC Announces the Winners of its New York City Tipping Point Challenge

Now many clinicians across NYC are equipped to integrate their new palliative care skills into daily practice to enhance patient and family care Post this

The goal of this clinical training Challenge was to help health care organizations in NYC expand the ability to effectively care for seriously ill patients by enhancing skills among clinicians—from all medical specialties and disciplines—working with this patient population. These include communication, pain management, and symptom management skills directed at the complex needs of people living with serious illness. View the winners and Honor Roll at https://tippingpointchallenge.capc.org/winners-finalists/.

"I am proud that our New York City Tipping Point Challenge provided a catalyst for clinicians to enhance their clinical skills through CAPC courses," said CAPC CEO, Brynn Bowman, MPA. "The competition aimed to achieve better outcomes for patients, families, and caregivers in our hometown."

Winners in the New York City Tipping Point Challenge are:

Cityblock Medical Practice

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

NYC Health + Hospitals | McKinney

The Mount Sinai Hospital

VNS Health

Organizations that made the New York City Honor Roll include:

Calvary Hospice

Montefiore Hospital – Moses Campus

NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Northwell Health at Home

NYC H+H Health and Home Care

NYC Health + Hospitals | Harlem

NYC Health + Hospitals | Lincoln

NYC Health + Hospitals | South Brooklyn Health, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital

NYU Langone Tisch Hospital

Additionally, two NYC-based organizations were winners in the National Tipping Point Challenge for most CAPC courses completed since becoming a CAPC member: NYC Health + Hospitals | Coler and Stony Brook University Hospital.

"We are thrilled that so many clinicians and organizations across New York City participated in the New York City Tipping Point Challenge," said Lauren Green Weisenfeld, deputy director of the Healthy Aging Program at The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation. "Now many clinicians across NYC are equipped to integrate their new palliative care skills into daily practice to enhance patient and family care."

About the Center to Advance Palliative Care

The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) is a national organization dedicated to increasing the availability of quality, equitable health care for people living with a serious illness. As the nation's leading resource in its field, CAPC provides health care professionals and organizations with the training, tools, and technical assistance necessary to effectively meet this need. CAPC is part of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. For more information, visit capc.org and tippingpointchallenge.capc.org for more information, and follow @CAPCpalliative.

About The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation

The mission of the Samuels Foundation's Healthy Aging Program is to improve the health care and overall quality of life for New York City's older adults. For more information, visit samuels.org.

About The John A. Hartford Foundation

The John A. Hartford Foundation, based in New York City, is a private, nonpartisan, national philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults. The leader in the field of aging and health, the Foundation has three areas of emphasis: creating age-friendly health systems, supporting family caregivers, and improving serious illness and end-of-life care. For more information, visit johnahartford.org and follow @johnahartford.

Media Contact

John Zoccola, Center to Advance Palliative Care, (267) 664-2759, [email protected], www.capc.org

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Center to Advance Palliative Care