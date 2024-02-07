CAPC Announces the Winners of its Third The John A. Hartford Foundation Tipping Point Challenge

National competition to catalyze the spread of skills that will improve health care delivery for all people living with a serious illness.
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) has proudly announced the winners in the "Clinical Training" category of its third Tipping Point Challenge. This national Challenge, sponsored by CAPC and The John A. Hartford Foundation, was the culmination of CAPC's five-year campaign aimed at creating a tipping point in the improvement of care delivered to millions of Americans living with a serious illness.
The goal of the year-long clinical training Challenge was to help health care organizations expand the ability to effectively care for seriously ill patients by enhancing skills among clinicians—from all medical specialties and disciplines—working with this patient population. These include communication, pain management, and symptom management skills directed at the complex needs of people living with serious illness.
Out of 1,700 competing health care organizations, 15 organizations won, and 47 made the Honor Roll. View the Winners and Honor Roll at https://tippingpointchallenge.capc.org/winners-finalists/
"I am proud that our John A. Hartford Foundation Tipping Point Challenge provided a catalyst for clinicians from all specialties and disciplines to enhance their skills through CAPC courses," said CAPC CEO, Brynn Bowman, MPA. The enthusiasm of health care organizations across the country to rapidly enhance skills that are not usually the focus of training in medical school, is a testament to the extraordinary need to improve the quality of care provided to people living with a serious illness. CAPC is honored to play a part in the achievement of better outcomes for patients, families, and caregivers."
Winners in the Clinical Training category are:
Aetna Compassionate Care Program
Ascension Living Communities
Bluegrass Care Navigators
Emory Palliative Care Center
Genesis Physician Services
HCSC
Landmark Health
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center
Moffitt Cancer Center
NYC Health + Hospitals | Coler
ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
Stony Brook University Hospital
The Harold C. Simmons Cancer Center at UT Southwestern
The Valley Hospital
Waldo County General Hospital
"We congratulate each of the Tipping Point Challenge winners for their innovative and groundbreaking approaches to ensuring that older adults and others living with serious illness have access to the highest quality health care," said Terry Fulmer, PhD, RN, FAAN, president of The John A. Hartford Foundation. "Because of their exceptional work, patients and families will experience improved interactions with better-trained health care providers, resulting in better quality of life."
Winners in CAPC's Tipping Point Challenge "Innovation" category will be announced at the end of February.
About the Center to Advance Palliative Care
The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) is a national organization dedicated to increasing the availability of quality, equitable health care for people living with a serious illness. As the nation's leading resource in its field, CAPC provides health care professionals and organizations with the training, tools, and technical assistance necessary to effectively meet this need. CAPC is part of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. For more information, visit capc.org and https://tippingpointchallenge.capc.org/
About The John A. Hartford Foundation
The John A. Hartford Foundation, based in New York City, is a private, nonpartisan, national philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults. The leader in the field of aging and health, the Foundation has three areas of emphasis: creating age-friendly health systems, supporting family caregivers, and improving serious illness and end-of-life care. For more information, visit johnahartford.org and follow @johnahartford.
