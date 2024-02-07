CAPC Announces the Winners of its Third The John A. Hartford Foundation Tipping Point Challenge

The enthusiasm of health care organizations across the country to rapidly enhance skills that are not usually the focus of training in medical school, is a testament to the extraordinary need to improve the quality of care provided to people living with a serious illness. Post this

Out of 1,700 competing health care organizations, 15 organizations won, and 47 made the Honor Roll. View the Winners and Honor Roll at https://tippingpointchallenge.capc.org/winners-finalists/

"I am proud that our John A. Hartford Foundation Tipping Point Challenge provided a catalyst for clinicians from all specialties and disciplines to enhance their skills through CAPC courses," said CAPC CEO, Brynn Bowman, MPA. The enthusiasm of health care organizations across the country to rapidly enhance skills that are not usually the focus of training in medical school, is a testament to the extraordinary need to improve the quality of care provided to people living with a serious illness. CAPC is honored to play a part in the achievement of better outcomes for patients, families, and caregivers."

Winners in the Clinical Training category are:

Aetna Compassionate Care Program

Ascension Living Communities

Bluegrass Care Navigators

Emory Palliative Care Center

Genesis Physician Services

HCSC

Landmark Health

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center

Moffitt Cancer Center

NYC Health + Hospitals | Coler

ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital

Stony Brook University Hospital

The Harold C. Simmons Cancer Center at UT Southwestern

The Valley Hospital

Waldo County General Hospital

"We congratulate each of the Tipping Point Challenge winners for their innovative and groundbreaking approaches to ensuring that older adults and others living with serious illness have access to the highest quality health care," said Terry Fulmer, PhD, RN, FAAN, president of The John A. Hartford Foundation. "Because of their exceptional work, patients and families will experience improved interactions with better-trained health care providers, resulting in better quality of life."

Winners in CAPC's Tipping Point Challenge "Innovation" category will be announced at the end of February.

About the Center to Advance Palliative Care

The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) is a national organization dedicated to increasing the availability of quality, equitable health care for people living with a serious illness. As the nation's leading resource in its field, CAPC provides health care professionals and organizations with the training, tools, and technical assistance necessary to effectively meet this need. CAPC is part of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. For more information, visit capc.org and https://tippingpointchallenge.capc.org/

About The John A. Hartford Foundation

The John A. Hartford Foundation, based in New York City, is a private, nonpartisan, national philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults. The leader in the field of aging and health, the Foundation has three areas of emphasis: creating age-friendly health systems, supporting family caregivers, and improving serious illness and end-of-life care. For more information, visit johnahartford.org and follow @johnahartford.

Media Contact

John Zoccola, Center to Advance Palliative Care, (267) 664-2759, [email protected], www.capc.org

