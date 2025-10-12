Cape Ardor Launches New Luxury Wine Retail Platform, Expands Reach as Leading South African Wine Importer to the U.S.

Cape Ardor, a leading specialty wine importer and e-commerce retailer, has launched a new luxury online platform at CapeArdorWine.com — offering U.S. wine lovers exclusive access to boutique wines from iconic South African estates like Delaire Graff, Tokara, and Groot Constantia. The redesigned site enhances the direct-to-consumer wine experience with refined search tools, temperature-controlled shipping, and curated selections from over 100 top wineries across the Southern Hemisphere.

A refined platform. A world of rare wines. A new chapter in wine discovery.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cape Ardor, a leading specialty wine importer to the U.S., proudly announces the launch of its new domain and online storefront: CapeArdorWine.com. This elegant evolution marks a significant step forward in the company's mission to bring extraordinary wines from the world's most celebrated boutique wineries directly to American wine lovers.

"For nearly two decades, we've worked to make fine wine from the Southern Hemisphere more accessible to U.S. customers," says co-founder Eric Matkovich. "CapeArdorWine.com represents the next stage in that journey — a seamless, intuitive e-commerce experience that reflects the sophistication of the wines we import."

A New Era for E-Commerce Wine Retailers

Cape Ardor's updated platform offers an immersive and customer-first approach to online wine shopping — ideal for the modern wine connoisseur. New features include:

Enhanced Order Tracking: Crystal-clear visibility into order status, inventory, and delivery timelines.

Intelligent Search & Filtering: Discover wines by varietal, region, vintage, or price point — in seconds.

On-Page Wine Concierge: Real-time support from a passionate, knowledgeable team of wine experts.

These improvements reflect Cape Ardor's commitment to excellence not only in its curated portfolio, but in every step of the customer experience.

One of the Largest Portfolios of New World Fine Wines in the U.S.

Cape Ardor is more than just an e-commerce wine retailer — it is a trusted importer of premium wines from South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as boutique producers in France and Italy. With over 100 winery partnerships, Cape Ardor offers an unparalleled selection of New World wines not typically found on U.S. shelves.

Among its distinguished South African winery partners are:

Each winery is chosen for its commitment to excellence, terroir-driven expression, and limited-production craftsmanship. Cape Ardor's direct relationships allow them to import rare and sought-after wines — the kind you'd typically find only at the estate tasting room — and make them available to customers across the United States. "We've grown up alongside many of our winery partners," adds Kara Matkovich, co-founder. "This new platform is a reflection of that shared growth — a space that honors the artistry of their wines while bringing them to life online."

Connecting Wineries to the American Market

As a South African wine importer and specialist in New World wines, Cape Ardor is a trusted partner to wineries seeking to expand their direct-to-consumer (DTC) reach. Beyond importing, the company supports its partners with insights, marketing strategies, and deep understanding of the U.S. wine landscape — helping boutique producers thrive in a competitive global market.

A Company Rooted in Passion, Purpose & Provenance

Founded by Eric and Kara Matkovich in a small San Francisco warehouse, Cape Ardor has grown into one of the most respected specialty wine importers to the U.S., known for its passion, integrity, and long-standing relationships with winemakers around the world. The company proudly supports charitable initiatives such as The Pebbles Foundation and Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, aligning its growth with a greater mission of global stewardship.

Every bottle shipped by Cape Ardor travels in temperature-controlled conditions, ensuring wines arrive in perfect condition. With secure payment options, expert customer service, and a deep love for wine, Cape Ardor is redefining what it means to shop fine wine online.

Visit CapeArdorWine.com

Discover the next generation of fine wine e-commerce: refined, trustworthy, and inspired by the world's most exciting wine regions.

