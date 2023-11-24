Cape Cod Select Unveils the 2023 Holiday Gift Guide Featuring Exclusive Seasonal Gift Box Line, Redefining Holiday Gifting with Gourmet Cranberry Delights.

Just in time for the holiday giving season, the 2023 Holiday Gift Guide features eleven specialty cranberry themed gifts from leading frozen cranberry brand, Cape Cod Select.

CARVER, Mass., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cape Cod Select, a renowned leader in premium frozen cranberries, is thrilled to announce the 2023 launch of its Holiday Gift Guide featuring its exquisite seasonal gift box line, just in time for the holiday season. This innovative collection showcases the finest handpicked cranberry products, offering a delightful array of flavors that are sure to please everyone on your gift list.

Designed to elevate the gifting experience, Cape Cod Select seasonal gift box line features a curated selection of gourmet cranberry treats, thoughtfully packaged for a touch of elegance and sophistication. Each box is a celebration of the region's rich cranberry heritage, bringing the essence of the area to discerning consumers and gifting enthusiasts alike.

The Gift Guide features eleven unique gifts of various designs all with a common theme, cranberries. From top sellers like The Cranberry Breakfast Box and The Charcuterie Box to other great gift options like the Cranberry Comfort Box, Cranberry Snack Box, and more. Gifts range in price from $29.99-$99.99 and include free shipping nationwide. Cape Cod Select makes gift giving easy. Simply place your order online and they take care of the rest.

"We are always excited to launch the gift guide and seasonal gift box line each year. We started the gift box line in 2018 and have been growing it year after year, adding new themes, new ordering features, and designing custom corporate offerings. It's a lot of planning and moving parts but it's a lot of fun too." says Amelia Houde, Marketing and Special Projects Manager for Cape Cod Select. "We're not a big corporation. Myself and one to two others work on every gift box from start to finish. We get excited when an order comes in for 1 box or 300." Houde adds.

These thoughtfully curated gift boxes showcase the versatility and deliciousness of cranberries, making them the perfect present for friends, family, or corporate partners this holiday season. With the holiday season upon us there's no better time to start checking everyone off your list with Cape Cod Select.

For more information about Cape Cod Select's Holiday Gift Guide, seasonal gift box line, or to place an order visit www.capecodselect.com.

About Cape Cod Select:

Cape Cod Select is a leading provider of premium frozen cranberries, committed to delivering the highest quality cranberry products. With a passion for excellence, Cape Cod Select takes pride in bringing cranberries to consumer homes nationwide.

