Cape Cod Wastewater Treatment Plant Expanded to Meet Environment Guidelines - with Penetron Technology

There was a competitive bid on the table for the TASA project, but thanks to the performance of Penetron concrete waterproofing products in similar projects, and our close relationship with Cape Cod Ready Mix, the ready-mix concrete supplier, our crystalline admixture was chosen. Post this

Falmouth' $26.2 million "Teaticket Acapesket Sewer Area" (TASA) project connected 1,292 parcels in the Great Pond watershed and 500 parcels in the Green Pond watershed to the municipality's wastewater treatment plant. However, before the expansion into the neighborhoods around Great Pond could begin, the existing wastewater treatment facility (1.2 million gallons per day / MGD) in Falmouth needed to be renovated and upgraded.

"The TASA project, along with similar efforts in other Cape Cod towns, is part of a large-scale upgrade of sewage systems across the peninsula," notes Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "Great Pond is one of the more polluted estuaries in Falmouth, which was chosen due to the large amount of nitrogen that needs to be removed to meet state requirements and restore the estuary."

The renovations and improvements to the wastewater treatment plant included an additional third sequencing batch reactor, replacing the plant's sludge-thickening technology, adding more influent and sludge storage capacity and replacing the ultraviolet disinfection system, the final step in the treatment process, as well as constructing new tanks and expanding buildings.

"There was a competitive bid on the table for the TASA project, but thanks to the performance of Penetron concrete waterproofing products in similar projects, and our close relationship with Cape Cod Ready Mix, the ready-mix concrete supplier, our crystalline admixture was chosen," adds Richard Farmer.

PENETRON ADMIX SB was added to almost 2,000 yds3 (1,530 m3) of concrete mix for the treatment tanks.

PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete is impermeable, preventing water, effluent, and chemicals from penetrating into the concrete, even under the constant exposure and hydrostatic pressure encountered in a wastewater treatment plant. The treated concrete is able to permanently self-heal microcracks, preventing any moisture and corrosion related damage from occurring over the service life of the concrete.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

SOURCE The Penetron Group