CapEx to Bring Niche Grocery Construction Services to New York State

The launch of our Ballston Spa office marks a significant step beyond growing our physical presence and embracing new possibilities and deepening our relationships with clients across the Tri-state area. Post this

"The launch of our Ballston Spa office marks a significant step beyond growing our physical presence and embracing new possibilities and deepening our relationships with clients across the Tri-state area. We're genuinely excited to share our specialized expertise and commitment with a broader community of businesses, supporting them to flourish in their markets," explains Peter Hatalyk Jr., President of CapEx.

A Testament to Growth and Excellence

The decision to expand into Ballston Spa comes from CapEx's continuous pursuit of growth and excellence. By situating itself in the heart of a bustling economic region, it is strategically positioned to respond swiftly to the dynamic needs of the grocery industry in these areas. Glenn Carpenter, NY Construction Project Manager, adds, "Our presence in Ballston Spa clearly demonstrates our commitment to being where our clients need us. We're expanding our geographical footprint and reinforcing our promise to deliver outstanding service and support."

Key Highlights of CapEx's Services:

This dedication to excellence in the retail grocery industry comes from several key factors:

Expertise in store construction, renovation and maintenance

Comprehensive project management from concept to completion

Tailored maintenance plans focusing on safety, state and local compliance, and cost-efficiency

A client-centric approach that extends beyond project completion

About CapEx

For over 10 years, CapEx has been the premier contractor and project management firm in the Northeast, specializing in the grocery and retail food sectors. Known for its high-quality craftsmanship, effective project management, and deep understanding of the grocery industry, it has successfully executed thousands of projects, including renovations, retrofits, and new buildouts. The company's corporate culture is rooted in quality and building lasting relationships with employees, their clients, and community.

To learn more about CapEx and its new Ballston Spa, NY office, please visit capexservices.com or contact us at (978) 965.4500.

Media Contact

Maddy Cullen, CapEx, 1 978-965-4500, [email protected], www.capexservices.com

SOURCE CapEx