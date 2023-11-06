CapEx Unveils Transformative Remodel of Hannaford Supermarket & Pharmacy

This is far from just a facelift; it's an all-encompassing transformation that will set a new standard for grocery stores throughout the region. Post this

The Night Shift: Making Renovations a Reality

Supervised by CapEx's full-time superintendents, Steve Blanchette for the night and Seth Benson for the day, with project manager Erik Durkin, the project aims to redefine grocery shopping in Bangor. All construction activities are planned for after hours, accompanied by meticulous safety protocols. With locally sourced subcontractors like Duffy's Electric, J&M Flooring & Advanced Air Services of NE, among others, CapEx ensures a community-centric approach while bringing their expert craftsmanship to the table. Clear plastic sheeting will protect food items and other products as needed.

CapEx's remodel scope covers almost every inch of the supermarket:

A revitalized pharmacy and front-end checkouts, primed for the upcoming holidays.

Newly branded exterior paint.

Upgraded frozen sections with advanced cases and fresh flooring.

Refreshed produce department

Modernized employee break rooms and customer restrooms

Updated refrigeration, frozen, and warming cases

New signage throughout the store

On the horizon are enhancements to the produce department, employee break rooms, and restrooms.

CapEx distinguishes itself through a signature 5-Point Process, transforming every engagement into a genuine partnership. From discovery to configuration and execution, the company is there every step of the way. Post-project, CapEx extends its stewardship far beyond mere completion. "Our relationship with clients doesn't end when the paint dries and the last nail is hammered," continues Hatalyk, "we provide regular maintenance services and emergency response, and in the winter with weather-related issues, that type of partnership is invaluable in the Northeast. We're committed to providing the grocery industry with rapid construction and repair services unique to this sector - stemming from years of niche expertise."

About CapEx

Based in the Northeast, CapEx has been reimagining the grocery store landscape for over a decade. With an emphasis on high-quality craftsmanship and effective project management, they are the industry's first choice for construction and facility services. Specializing in the grocery and retail food sectors, it has executed thousands of renovations, retrofits, and new build outs while fostering a corporate culture focused on quality and community involvement.

For more information, please visit capexservices.com or contact us at (978) 965.4500.

