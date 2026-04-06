Capficiency Private Equity Announces Its IT Investments Have Been Unified into The Appficiency Group

"We have been fortunate to work with the most knowledgeable and caring management teams. Bringing everyone together into one global advisory firm will propel us towards our goal of being the most trusted technology advisor to our multi-national customer base" says Michael Diep, Managing Director Post this

As part of this reorganization, we are also excited to welcome the Canadian Business Growth Fund ("CBGF") as a minority equity growth investor in The Appficiency Group.

CBGF's investment will help accelerate further growth initiatives in AGS and SOS including strategic acquisitions focused on complementary IT enterprise software and ERP, CRM, and BI consulting services.

For M&A and partnership inquiries across The Appficiency Group's two core operating entities, please reach out to Michael Diep at [email protected]

Appficiency Group Services (AGS) — delivering IT consulting and digital transformation across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific

SnapOn Software (SOS) — developing proprietary solutions for enterprise governance and productivity

Media Contact

Michael Diep, Capficiency Private Equity, 1 4168449645, [email protected], https://www.capficiency.com/

SOURCE Capficiency Private Equity