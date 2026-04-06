Capficiency Private Equity Announces Its IT Investments Have Been Unified into The Appficiency Group

Capficiency's IT investments have been unified into The Appficiency Group, a global IT solutions provider, while welcoming the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF) as a minority equity investor in the group.
TORONTO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capficiency Private Equity is thrilled to announce that several of our investments have recently been reorganized into one unified global IT solutions provider, Appficiency Inc., or "The Appficiency Group". The recently formed group will operate as two core entities: a services group, Appficiency Group Services ("AGS"), and a software group, SnapOn Software ("SOS").
"We have been fortunate to have worked with the most knowledgeable and caring management teams at Appficiency, SnapOn Software, NimbusPoint, AskCipher & Root Digital Advisors over the years. At this time, bringing everyone together into one global advisory firm will propel the group towards our goal of being the most trusted technology advisor to our growing multi-national customer base" says Michael Diep, Managing Director, Capficiency.
As part of this reorganization, we are also excited to welcome the Canadian Business Growth Fund ("CBGF") as a minority equity growth investor in The Appficiency Group.
CBGF's investment will help accelerate further growth initiatives in AGS and SOS including strategic acquisitions focused on complementary IT enterprise software and ERP, CRM, and BI consulting services.
For M&A and partnership inquiries across The Appficiency Group's two core operating entities, please reach out to Michael Diep at [email protected]
- Appficiency Group Services (AGS) — delivering IT consulting and digital transformation across North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific
- SnapOn Software (SOS) — developing proprietary solutions for enterprise governance and productivity
Media Contact
Michael Diep, Capficiency Private Equity, 1 4168449645, [email protected], https://www.capficiency.com/
SOURCE Capficiency Private Equity
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