Capficiency Private Equity Group announces the acquisition of Salesforce Partner NimbusPoint Consulting

"CPE's vision is to continue building a global platform that services a client's end-to-end digital transformations, from implementing new technologies and applications to providing better, faster and more insightful data and analytics" said Michael Diep, Managing Partner of Capficiency. " We strive to provide the best advice to capture the full potential of any organization's technology investments so they can continue to improve their operations, focus on supporting their people, and realize their vision for growth".

About Capficiency

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Capficiency is a private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams to fuel growth. At Capficiency, we help companies navigate change, tackle challenges, and capitalize on new opportunities to build stronger, more valuable businesses. To learn more about Capficiency, please visit us at www.capficiency.com.

About NimbusPoint Consulting

Established in 2011 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, NimbusPoint specializes in implementing and customizing Salesforce solutions tailored to clients' unique business needs, maximizing their CRM potential. With over 250 projects completed, NimbusPoint empowers organizations to streamline operations, enhance customer relationships, and drive sustainable growth. To learn more about NimbusPoint, please visit us at nimbuspoint.com.

About ProvisionPoint Limited

Established in 2016 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, ProvisionPoint provides tailored productivity software and consulting support to commercial enterprise customers leveraging the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. To learn more about ProvisionPoint, please visit us at provisionpoint.com.

About KWIZ

Established in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, KWIZ Corporation specializes in developing productivity add-on apps for Microsoft SharePoint. KWIZ has a diverse customer base with over 900 active clients globally, operating in industries ranging from government, financial services, retail, pharmaceuticals, and education. To learn more about KWIZ, please visit us at kwizcom.com.

About Appficiency Inc.

Established in Toronto in 2014, Appficiency is a provider of IT consulting services focusing on leading ERP solutions in North America and around the world. Appficiency is committed to serving our clients by helping them respond to complex business issues and evolving service needs and opportunities with innovative technologies. Over the past few years, Appficiency has grown to be market makers that have redefined industry solutions with complex software adaptations in markets like warehouse distribution, advertising, media, publishing, and construction. To learn more about Appficiency, please visit us at appficiency.com.

Media Contact

Diana Alarcon, Capficiency, 1 3054981674, [email protected]

SOURCE Capficiency