CAPHENIA and EFT execute License Agreement, complete plans for Fully Integrated Demonstration of combined technologies in Frankfurt.

CAPHENIA GmbH and Emerging Fuels Technology, Inc. have extended their collaboration with the signing of a License Agreement and completion of the Process Design Package for the addition of Fischer Tropsch, Upgrading, and Distillation to CAPHENIA's Pilot Facility in Frankfurt, further accelerating development of an efficient, globally scalable, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) pathway for both bioSAF and eSAF.
FRANKFURT, Germany and Tulsa, Okla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CAPHENIA GmbH, a pioneer in the development of sustainable syngas technologies, and Emerging Fuels Technology, Inc. (EFT), a global leader in converting renewable feedstocks into SAF, have signed a License Agreement giving CAPHENIA broad rights to incorporate EFT technology into projects sponsored by CAPHENIA. In addition, EFT has recently completed the process design package for the inclusion of its Technology Platform at the CAPHENIA Pilot Facility, which is currently under construction in Frankfurt.
When complete, this will constitute a fully integrated demonstration unit to verify all relevant data needed for the design of commercial-scale plants that are already in the feasibility study phase in several locations in Germany, North America, and Asia. The Pilot Facility will also serve as a platform for training plant operators, testing future improvements, and producing certified ASTM 7566 SAF for testing by interested airlines and fuel suppliers. The construction of the Pilot Facility began in late 2024 and is expected to be fully operational by early 2026.
The work is being partially funded by national innovation programs in Germany.
CAPHENIA's groundbreaking Plasma Boudouard Reactor (PBR) uses renewable electricity to convert biomethane, CO2, and water into synthesis gas, which EFT's Technology Platform then turns into finished SAF ready to drop into the fuel supply. A characteristic of SAF produced in this way is that the resulting SAF can be both certified as biogenic SAF and as Renewable Fuel of Non-Biogenic Origin (RFNBO), also called e-SAF from renewable electricity and CO2. This hybrid approach is unique and allows higher flexibility and much lower cost of production of e-SAF than through conventional electrolysis pathways.
"We have been working for more than a year with EFT to optimize and integrate our respective technologies. Our strategy has always been to focus on what we are best at and create collaborative partnerships with best-in-class partners. We believe that the combination of our technologies will be game-changing for the SAF industry," said Dr Mark Misselhorn, CEO of CAPHENIA.
Kenneth L. Agee, president of EFT, emphasized the strategic importance of this agreement: "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to developing efficient, globally scalable, sustainable fuel solutions that will significantly contribute to supplying the global demand for bioSAF and eSAF worldwide."
About CAPHENIA GmbH
CAPHENIA is a cleantech company focused on the carbon-neutral future of mobility through competitively priced sustainable fuels. The company works closely with partners such as EFT, Susteon, Everllence, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Siemens, JEMA, the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, and the German Aerospace Center.
For more information, please visit www.caphenia.tech
About Emerging Fuels Technology
Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) is a global leader in Fischer-Tropsch (FT) synthesis and upgrading technologies for producing sustainable, high-performance drop-in fuels and chemicals. Collaborating with syngas providers, EFT converts diverse feedstocks—including biogas, biomass, and CO₂ from industrial and biogenic sources, direct air capture, and seawater capture—into customized solutions. EFT licenses its Technology Platform to third parties, offering engineering and laboratory support, including process design, simulation, catalyst testing, sample production, training, and more.
For more information, please visit www.emergingfuels.com
