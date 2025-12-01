CAPHENIA and EFT execute License Agreement, complete plans for Fully Integrated Demonstration of combined technologies in Frankfurt.

"We believe that the combination of our technologies will be game-changing for the SAF industry," said Dr Mark Misselhorn, CEO of CAPHENIA. Post this

The work is being partially funded by national innovation programs in Germany.

CAPHENIA's groundbreaking Plasma Boudouard Reactor (PBR) uses renewable electricity to convert biomethane, CO2, and water into synthesis gas, which EFT's Technology Platform then turns into finished SAF ready to drop into the fuel supply. A characteristic of SAF produced in this way is that the resulting SAF can be both certified as biogenic SAF and as Renewable Fuel of Non-Biogenic Origin (RFNBO), also called e-SAF from renewable electricity and CO2. This hybrid approach is unique and allows higher flexibility and much lower cost of production of e-SAF than through conventional electrolysis pathways.

"We have been working for more than a year with EFT to optimize and integrate our respective technologies. Our strategy has always been to focus on what we are best at and create collaborative partnerships with best-in-class partners. We believe that the combination of our technologies will be game-changing for the SAF industry," said Dr Mark Misselhorn, CEO of CAPHENIA.

Kenneth L. Agee, president of EFT, emphasized the strategic importance of this agreement: "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to developing efficient, globally scalable, sustainable fuel solutions that will significantly contribute to supplying the global demand for bioSAF and eSAF worldwide."

About CAPHENIA GmbH

CAPHENIA is a cleantech company focused on the carbon-neutral future of mobility through competitively priced sustainable fuels. The company works closely with partners such as EFT, Susteon, Everllence, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Siemens, JEMA, the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, and the German Aerospace Center.

For more information, please visit www.caphenia.tech

About Emerging Fuels Technology

Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) is a global leader in Fischer-Tropsch (FT) synthesis and upgrading technologies for producing sustainable, high-performance drop-in fuels and chemicals. Collaborating with syngas providers, EFT converts diverse feedstocks—including biogas, biomass, and CO₂ from industrial and biogenic sources, direct air capture, and seawater capture—into customized solutions. EFT licenses its Technology Platform to third parties, offering engineering and laboratory support, including process design, simulation, catalyst testing, sample production, training, and more.

For more information, please visit www.emergingfuels.com

