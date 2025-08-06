Capio Launches New Digital Engagement Portal to Empower Patients and Modernize the Medical Debt Repayment Experience

Capio launches a new digital engagement portal powered by BuoyFi to provide a seamless and personalized experience that puts financial control back into the hands of patients.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capio, a leading purchaser of healthcare receivables, today announced the launch of its new digital engagement portal. Powered by BuoyFi's proven technology, the portal provides a seamless and personalized experience that puts financial control back into the hands of patients.

The portal integrates BuoyFi's personalized planning tools, income-based calculator, and advanced financial technology to give users a clear, actionable roadmap toward resolving their debt. With secure and intuitive access, consumers can explore repayment options tailored to their verified income, set achievable goals, and take confident steps toward financial wellness. The portal marks a major milestone in Capio's mission to support and empower patients through the medical debt repayment process and help set them on a path toward long-term financial wellness.

Designed to reduce financial stress and increase transparency, the portal offers patients a secure, centralized hub to manage their accounts, explore affordable payment options, and handle account questions or concerns—all at their own pace, without needing to wait on hold or navigate call queues. With intuitive tools, including sliding-scale payment plan selection and personalized options based on verified income data, patients can make informed decisions and take greater control of their financial futures.

"Putting patients first means giving them the tools to take control of their financial journey," said Capio CEO Mark Detrick. "With this portal, we're not just improving the payment experience—we're empowering patients with clarity, choice, and compassion every step of the way."

Capio developed the platform following an evaluation of available market solutions, determining that none fully met its standards for compliance, flexibility, and patient-focused design. Powered by BuoyFi, the portal enhances both patient experience and internal operations.

Key features include:

Self-Directed Payment Management: Patients can easily adjust plans, track payment history, and set up reminders through a single interface.

Centralized Digital Engagement: The portal consolidates all billing communications and transactions into one seamless, mobile-friendly platform.

Income-Based Repayment Tools: A BuoyFi calculator helps patients select plans aligned with their financial capacity.

Comprehensive Communication History: Patients can view past letters, statements, and messages to ensure transparency and accuracy.

Looking ahead, Capio will expand the platform to include features such as dispute resolution with document upload, an agent-facing portal for real-time support, and AI-powered virtual agents to streamline communications.

The portal is now deployed and will be rolled out across all Capio-owned agencies by year-end.

About Capio

Since its founding in 2008, Capio, the nation's leading purchaser of non-performing healthcare accounts, has helped millions of Americans built long-term solutions to resolve their medical debt. Today, Capio manages over $51 billion in patient accounts receivable and partners with more than 1,000 healthcare providers across the United States. Capio works alongside these providers and physician organizations to reduce bad debt expenses and offer achievable, flexible debt resolution solutions to patients.

About BuoyFi

Available free of charge both online and as a smartphone app, BuoyFi's Calculator tool helps patients to resolve medical debt by generating affordable repayment guidelines based on validated income and medical account balances. To date, BuoyFi's proprietary algorithm has helped consumers to save an average of over 75% on medical bills, with payments never exceeding 3% of verified income.

