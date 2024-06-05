Capio Launches Recoveri: A Revolutionary Approach to Medical Debt Resolution

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capio, the leading purchaser of non-performing healthcare assets, is proud to announce Recoveri – an innovative new servicing agency focused on consumer financial wellness and affordability. Recoveri represents Capio's continued focus on compassionate financial solutions and will not report medical debt to credit agencies.

"Recoveri will transform the servicing industry by offering more options, including extended payment terms, for those struggling with medical debt burdens," Dan Kutchel, President of Capio, said. "Recoveri's patient-first approach will strive to ensure that solutions are tailored to individual needs, truly embodying our mission: 'Resolving Debt. Restoring Lives.'"

In collaboration with BuoyFi, Capio's groundbreaking patient financial wellness platform, Recoveri will offer comprehensive support and flexible repayment options based on verified income. Recoveri will operate in adherence to Capio's Patient Bill of Rights, which guarantees no fees or interest, no selling of patients' data, no legal action and no reselling of debt.

About Capio

Since the 2008, Capio has helped millions of patients resolve their debts. Today Capio Manages over $49 billion in patient accounts receivable and has partnered with more than 1000 provider clients across the United States. Capio supports healthcare providers and physician organizations by increasing cash flow, reducing bad debt expense while delivering compassionate, flexible resolution solutions to patients.

