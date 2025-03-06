Capio partners with ForgiveCo to Expand Access to Medical Debt Relief

"Partnering with ForgiveCo allows us to maximize our impact on patients by making debt forgiveness more accessible to those who qualify." Post this

Through practices like Capio's Patient Bill of Rights, which guarantees no interest, no fees, and no litigation against patients, Capio has long supported the adoption of solutions that prioritize patients' financial wellness. As Capio CEO Mark Detrick said, "Partnering with ForgiveCo allows us to maximize our impact on patients by making debt forgiveness more accessible to those who qualify. By integrating this into hospital charity policies and using BuoyFi's income verification, we're helping providers support their patients in a way that makes sense for everyone. This isn't just about clearing debt, it's about giving people a real path forward."

Oftentimes, eligible patients may miss out on charity care due to challenges such as limited awareness, complex application processes, documentation or language barriers, misinformation, or timing constraints. Capio and ForgiveCo, in collaboration with hospital charity policies, are enhancing accessibility to ensure that qualified individuals receive debt forgiveness, while those who can contribute fulfill their financial obligations fairly.

ForgiveCo CEO and Co-Founder Craig Antico added, "Too many patients don't realize they qualify for debt forgiveness. By partnering with Capio, we're making sure that relief is not just available, but accessible, to those who need it most."

This partnership reflects Capio's commitment to promoting financial wellness through patient-centered innovation, ensuring a transparent and sustainable approach to medical debt resolution. By extending care beyond discharge to financial resolution, Capio shares valuable patient feedback and financial reports with providers, highlighting the amount of debt forgiven each quarter. This holistic approach enhances the patient experience while allowing providers to showcase their dedication to both medical and financial well-being in the communities they serve.

For more information, visit https://capiofi.com/ and https://forgiveco.com/.

About Capio

Since its founding in 2008, Capio, the nation's leading purchaser of non-performing healthcare accounts, has helped millions of Americans built long-term solutions to resolve their medical debt. Today, Capio manages over $49 billion in patient accounts receivable and partners with more than 1,000 healthcare providers across the United States. Capio works alongside these providers and physician organizations to reduce bad debt expenses and offer achievable, flexible debt resolution solutions to patients.

About ForgiveCo

ForgiveCo provides business advisory services to corporations for acquisition, administration and cancellation of consumer debt, and advisory services in the fields of branding, goodwill creation and bulk debt management. ForgvieCo amplifies a brand's equity by erasing billions of dollars of debt for millions of people, activating community and hope in individuals through its value of "Transforming debt into goodwill™."

Media Contact

Trent Rosebrook, Capio, 1 971-930-4196, [email protected], www.capiofi.com

SOURCE Capio