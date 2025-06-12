Capital Cardiology Associates Appoints Kevin Longacker as Chief Operating Officer

"Joining this respected organization is truly exciting," said Longacker. "I look forward to working with this talented team to advance healthcare accessibility, deliver compassionate, innovative cardiac care, and empower members of our community in their health journey." Post this

"As our practice continues to grow in scope and complexity, Kevin brings the kind of operational focus and leadership experience that will strengthen how we deliver care," said Dr. Sullenberger. "He understands how to build systems that support both our clinical teams and our patients. We're thrilled to welcome him to CCA."

Longacker brings a proven track record in developing performance dashboards, aligning strategic plans with board mandates, and guiding capital projects such as ambulatory surgery centers. He is a certified public accountant based in Schuylerville, N.Y.

This leadership transition reflects CCA's ongoing investment in operational strength as the practice continues to grow to meet the Capital Region's evolving healthcare needs. As part of the CVL platform since 2023, CCA has benefited from shared resources and strategic collaboration while maintaining its local leadership and patient-centered mission.

