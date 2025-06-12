Capital Cardiology Associates Appoints Kevin Longacker as Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Longacker is Capital Cardiology Associates' new COO, bringing more than 20 years of executive leadership experience. This follows Dr. Lance Sullenberger's promotion to CEO, as CCA—a Cardiovascular Logistics partner practice—continues to grow in response to the evolving healthcare needs of New York's Capital Region.
ALBANY, N.Y., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Cardiology Associates (CCA), a leading provider of cardiovascular care in New York's Capital Region and a Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) partner practice, announced that Kevin Longacker, CPA, has been appointed chief operating officer. Longacker brings more than two decades of executive experience across the healthcare, manufacturing, and technology sectors, with a focus on financial leadership, operational transformation, and strategic growth.
The appointment follows a series of leadership transitions at CCA. To take on a more senior role on the CVL board of directors, Dr. Augustin DeLago, president of CCA, has promoted Dr. Lance Sullenberger to chief executive officer. Dr. Sullenberger previously served as chief operating officer, a role now filled by Longacker.
"As our practice continues to grow in scope and complexity, Kevin brings the kind of operational focus and leadership experience that will strengthen how we deliver care," said Dr. Sullenberger. "He understands how to build systems that support both our clinical teams and our patients. We're thrilled to welcome him to CCA."
Longacker brings a proven track record in developing performance dashboards, aligning strategic plans with board mandates, and guiding capital projects such as ambulatory surgery centers. He is a certified public accountant based in Schuylerville, N.Y.
"Joining this respected organization is truly exciting," said Longacker. "I look forward to working with this talented team to advance healthcare accessibility, deliver compassionate, innovative cardiac care, and empower members of our community in their health journey."
This leadership transition reflects CCA's ongoing investment in operational strength as the practice continues to grow to meet the Capital Region's evolving healthcare needs. As part of the CVL platform since 2023, CCA has benefited from shared resources and strategic collaboration while maintaining its local leadership and patient-centered mission.
Media Contact
Pilar Lewis, Capital Cardiology Associates, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://capitalcardiology.com/
SOURCE Capital Cardiology Associates
Share this article