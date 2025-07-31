Capital Corp Merchant Banking Announces US $41 Million Investment Proposal for Landmark Luxury Eco-Development in Costa Rica

As net-zero mandates and LEED certification dominate construction in 2025, this development will embody the latest in green building—promoting carbon-negative materials, high seismic-performing infrastructure, and bio-diverse landscaping. Post this

The proposed development will offer an elevated resort-style living experience, featuring bespoke residences, luxury hotel accommodations, and a curated selection of boutique shops. Catering to international luxury buyers, vacation homeowners, and eco-conscious investors, the project will introduce sophisticated amenities and design features that rival the world's top resort destinations.

The timing is ideal: Costa Rica's luxury real estate market is experiencing robust momentum, with property values in prime coastal regions projected to rise by up to 8% in 2025, fuelled by exceptional demand from U.S., Canadian, and European buyers. Foreign investors now account for nearly 40% of all real estate transactions in the country, attracted by Costa Rica's stable economy, thriving tourism, and world-renowned natural beauty.

Globally, the luxury sector remains remarkably resilient—high-end home sales in the U.S. increased by 5.2% in early 2024, with median prices for top-tier properties surging 14.2% year-over-year. As the market stabilizes, buyers are seeking value, quality of life, and environmental responsibility in their investments.

Sustainability at the Forefront

In alignment with Costa Rica's strict environmental standards, the entire development will incorporate advanced eco-friendly building practices. These include cutting-edge materials, optimization of energy use, and water conservation technology. The project aims to set a new regional benchmark for luxury living that harmonizes with the environment, supporting Costa Rica's leadership in sustainability and green innovation.

As net-zero mandates and LEED certification dominate construction in 2025, this development will embody the latest in green building—promoting carbon-negative materials, high seismic-performing infrastructure, and bio-diverse landscaping. These efforts will not only reduce the site's environmental impact but also provide buyers and guests with healthier, more comfortable spaces.

A Destination for the Discerning

With a design ethos rooted in luxury and sustainability, this master planned community is poised to attract global attention from high-net-worth individuals, remote workers seeking paradise, and families embracing a new way of life. The project reflects current trends, as the demand for luxury second homes continues to accelerate—a top priority for affluent buyers worldwide.

About Capital Corp Merchant Banking

Capital Corp Merchant Banking is an international merchant banking group specializing in developing and financing high-profile real estate, energy, and infrastructure projects globally. With decades of experience and a commitment to responsible investing, Capital Corp is led by its visionary Managing Director, Gilles Herard, who has structured the financing for this project, among many others.

