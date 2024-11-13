Capital Hilton Celebrates the Holiday Season with an Enchanting Winter Wonderland

Guests can experience the magic of the season with a limited-time themed suite, festive activities, and more!

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Hilton invites guests to celebrate the holiday season in the Nation's Capital with holiday lights, thematic menus, seasonal activations and more while also supporting the local community.

"The holiday season is about creating memorable moments for guests from near and far," said Paolo Pedrazzini, general manager, Capital Hilton. "We want every guest to embrace the joy and comfort of the season throughout their stay. It's our way of spreading holiday cheer and making this time of year special for everyone who visits."

Stay in The Nutcracker Themed Suite This Winter

For the second year, Capital Hilton is offering a unique experience for fans of The Nutcracker, with a Superior Suite decorated top-to-bottom with nutcrackers, Christmas trees, and holiday cheer. The festive Nutcracker Suite is available from Sunday, December 1 throughTuesday, December 31 and includes breakfast for two. Guests can book this suite directly from the hotel's website for $399 per night + taxes.

Holiday Family Fun Activities in the Lobby

Throughout the season, guests can choose from a selection of complimentary, family-friendly activities fit for all ages including scavenger hunts, holiday light guides and more. Families are invited to participate in their own scavenger hunt around the lobby to find 12 carefully hidden Nutcracker dolls. Those who successfully find and check off of all 12 Nutcrackers on the scavenger hunt card can show the front desk to collect a holiday prize to be redeemed at The Grind or The Statler Lounge.

Holiday Light Guides are also available at the front desk, complete with the some of the top destinations around DC, such as the US Botanic Gardens, US Capitol West Lawn, President's Park and more to enjoy vibrant Christmas trees, holiday light displays, and local winter markets.

Younger guests can also send a letter to Santa with a special Letters to The North Pole station. Each letter is dropped into a festive mailbox that will be delivered to the North Pole.

Giving Back with Mary's Center

Capital Hilton has partnered with Mary's Center, a community health center serving over 65,000 people of all ages, incomes, and backgrounds in the DC metro area for 35 years to support a toy donation drive for children in the area. Guests can also participate by purchasing new and unused toys for all ages to put under the giving tree, or virtually by purchasing gifts from Mary's Center's Amazon Wishlist.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

