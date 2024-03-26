Capital Hilton Completes Multi-Million-Dollar Property Upgrade

"These renovations demonstrate our commitment to guest satisfaction and alignment with the standards of this category-leading brand." - Paolo Pedrazzini, general manager, Capital Hilton Post this

Owned by Ashford Hospitality and managed by Hilton, Capital Hilton boasts an unbeatable location located just two blocks from The White House and within walking distance to the National Mall as well as other top attractions. The hotel offers two on-site dining options, pet-friendly accommodations, 24-hour fitness center and a business center. Each renovated guest room is thoughtfully designed, implementing modern elements to satisfy the 21st century traveler, including flexible workspaces and aesthetically pleasing furniture and décor in luxurious and sophisticated hues. All rooms feature a 55-inch flat-screen TV and coffee machine.

Renovated Hotel Bonus Points Offer

Hilton Honors members can take advantage of an exclusive offer to be awarded free bonus points for their stay at Capital Hilton through September 8, 2024. Guests that book a minimum 3-night stay between Thursday and Sunday will be awarded 5000 bonus Hilton Honors Points on top of the points already earned for the stay.

Capital Hilton is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For more information or to make reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for 80 years. The Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information, and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 180 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

