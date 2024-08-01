Capital Hilton Hosts Fourth Annual DC Festival of Magic Labor Day Weekend

Guests traveling into Washington, DC, can book the Festival of Magic Package, which with a three-night minimum stay includes two All-Access Passes for the Festival of Magic (a $198 value) and two complimentary beverages at the Statler Lounge. Post this

7 p.m. — Bringing his show from the Big Apple to the nation's capital, Eric DeCamps kicks off the weekend with his award-winning, one man show. Decamps' rare talent for sleight of hand magic is a sight to see that will shock crowds. This show is for individuals ages 15 and older.

Saturday, August 31

7 p.m. — Dynamic duo Christian and Katalina will immerse audience members in an intimate, theatrical and interactive experience. Bringing together their talents for mind reading, psychological illusions and comedy, crowds will be blown away as the impossible becomes possible in this show, which is for individuals ages 15 and older.

Sunday, September 1

1 p.m. — Be sure to bring the whole family to Chris Capehart 's magic show that will enchant and delight audiences of all ages. This master magician will keep children — and children at heart — on the edge of their seats.

— Be sure to bring the whole family to 's magic show that will enchant and delight audiences of all ages. This master magician will keep children — and children at heart — on the edge of their seats. 7 p.m. — International magic champion and 27-year entertainer Oscar Muñoz will close out the weekend. Combining magic with motivation speaking, Muñoz will leave every audience member with a magical memory of the weekend. This show is for individuals ages 15 and older.

For those looking to end the night with a magical nightcap, The Statler Lounge will have casual, strolling magic every night from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring a number of local magicians.

Tickets for individual performances and All-Access weekend passes are available now at dcmagicfestival.com.

Food & Beverage Programming

Through Labor Day Weekend, guests can visit The Statler Lounge to embark on a culinary journey through the flavors of the South, featuring mouthwatering Texas barbecue-themed menu items such as Texas Barbecue Chili, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, a Barbecue Platter and more. These smoky, savory entrees with classic sides will transport guests to a sunny backyard cookout with friends and family.

Complementing the Southern theme, featured cocktails inspired by country music legends will also be available throughout the summer.

Exclusively available during this year's DC Festival of Magic, guests can enjoy 'The Truth Serum,' a captivating cocktail crafted to enchant the senses. This magical concoction brings together vibrant flavors of mandarin vodka, with zesty lemon juice and passionfruit juice. Perfectly balanced and easy to sip on, 'The Truth Serum' promises to uncover the secrets and magic of this year's performances.

Featured Packages and Activities

Guests traveling into Washington, DC, can book the Festival of Magic Package, which with a three-night minimum stay includes two All-Access Passes for the Festival of Magic (a $198 value) and two complimentary beverages at the Statler Lounge. Rates for the Festival of Magic Package start at $429 + tax.

For the first time, Hilton Honors members have the chance to bid their points on an exclusive experience for this year's Festival of Magic. The 4th Annual DC Festival of Magic Ultimate Experience is a package that includes four All-Access Passes, a three-night stay (August 30-September 1) in a Superior Suite, an in-room welcome amenity, complimentary breakfast, reserved seating at each show, and a private performance from Brian Curry, local DC magician and the festival's organizer. This package is valid for up to four guests and does not include rail or airfare to travel to Washington, DC. The bidding window is open until August 23, 2024.

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for more than 80 years. The Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information, and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact

Megan Guerra, Capital Hilton, 2027870156, [email protected], capitalhilton.com

SOURCE Capital Hilton