Capital Hilton Offers Leaf Peeping, Oktoberfest and Exclusive Local Programs This Fall

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This October, Capital Hilton invites guests to a getaway or staycation at the Nation's Capital to enjoy the sights and flavors of fall, featuring special seasonal activities and menu items.

Food and Beverage Programming

Travelers can celebrate Oktoberfest through the month of October with schnitzels, steins, and more in The Statler Lounge. In-room dining orders are available from North Gate Grill and The Statler Lounge, boasting All-American breakfast items such as Eggs and Bacon, French Toast, and Blueberry Pancakes, as well as savory dinner favorites like New York Strip Steak & Frites, Wild Mushroom Gnocchi and our classic Capital Burger. Breakfast delivery is available Monday-Friday from 6-11 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7-11 a.m. Dinner delivery is available every day from 4:30-10:30 p.m.

Family Fun and Date Night Activities

Guests can pick up a Leaf Peeping Map and a picnic blanket from the front desk on the way to venture out into the city to the top spots to take in the changing fall foliage. From Rock Creek Park to the National Arboretum and everywhere in between, guests can enjoy the scenery at hand-selected locations for ideal leaf peeping opportunities.

For guests ages 21 and older, Capital Hilton is partnering with Swingers in Dupont Circle to create a special night-out for guests, consisting of mini golf, cocktails, street food and more. Those interested can visit the front desk to obtain an exclusive offer for Capital Hilton guests.

Special Guest Packages

Guests have the option to book two specials this fall: The 80th Anniversary Package, which includes an $80 Food & Beverage credit and bottle of wine or sparkling cider, or the Park & Stay Package, which includes parking for one vehicle per room booked. Rates for the 80th Anniversary Package start at $259 + tax, and rates for the Park & Stay Package start at $269 + tax.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for 80 years. The Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites. Visit capitalhilton.com for more information, and connect with Capital Hilton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 world-class brands comprising more than 7,100 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 150 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook,Twitter,‥ LinkedIn, Instagram and‥YouTube.

Media Contact

Megan Guerra, Capital Hilton, 2027870156, [email protected], capitalhilton.com

