Capital Hilton Rings in Spring and Cherry Blossom Season with Special Offers and Programming

Cherry Blossom Package

For this year's festival, Capital Hilton is offering a special Cherry Blossom Package, which features a bento box and a paper kite. The bento box contains an assortment of snacks and candy and includes an educational guide outlining details on the Japanese items and the traditions behind them. Rates for the Cherry Blossom Package start at $284 + tax.

Additionally, guests can step into a realm of serenity and elegance with a specially curated Cherry Blossom Suite, where the spirit of spring comes alive in every detail. This newly renovated suite is available for an upgrade starting at $300.

Cherry Blossom Sip & Paint Events

Guests are invited to unleash their inner artist at a Cherry Blossom Sip and Paint event on March 29 and April 12 from 5-7 p.m., hosted by local artist Samantha Testa of Right Place Studio. This unique and immersive experience allows guests to take part in a guided watercolor class and learn how to paint cherry blossoms.

Tickets are available to purchase for $50 per person. Tickets include a painting station and one complimentary beverage at The Statler Lounge.

Food & Beverage Programming

To commemorate the festivities, The Statler Lounge will feature festive cherry blossom decorations on display all season long. Here, guests can enjoy a cherry blossom-inspired cocktail, the Capital Blossom. Japanese Whisky tastings and a special cherry blossom themed food menu will also be available throughout the duration of the season.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

When heading to D.C. to enjoy the National Cherry Blossom Festival, it matters where you stay. Hilton is the only Premier Hotel Provider of the 2024 event, Host Sponsor, as well as a supporting sponsor of the parade and presenting sponsor of the kite festival. Learn more here.

