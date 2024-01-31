Capital Honda Adds the 2024 Honda Odyssey to its Inventory in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

The 2024 Honda Odyssey is available at Capital Honda in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Honda, a leading automotive dealership in Charlottetown, is thrilled to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2024 Honda Odyssey. This versatile minivan, offered in three feature-rich trims—EX-L, Touring and Black Edition—brings an excellent blend of performance, technology and interior amenities to families in Prince Edward Island.

Under the hood, the 2024 Honda Odyssey boasts a powerful 3.5-liter Direct Injection SOHC i-VTEC® V6 engine, delivering an impressive 280 hp and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission with Grade Logic Control, this minivan promises a responsive and efficient driving experience for short trips and long journeys.

Capital Honda understands the importance of staying connected on the road, and the 2024 Odyssey is equipped with cutting-edge technology to enhance the driving experience. With features like CabinTalk™ for in-car communication, a Rear Entertainment System to keep passengers entertained and a Display Audio System compatible with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, drivers can enjoy a smooth and enjoyable ride.

Safety is a top priority in the 2024 Honda Odyssey, featuring Honda Sensing® Technologies. The Forward Collision Warning System, Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Lane Departure Warning System and Lane Keeping Assist System work together to provide a secure and confident driving environment for families.

By stepping inside the 2024 Odyssey, customers will discover a spacious and luxurious interior designed for ultimate comfort. The 8-passenger seating and versatile Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats™ ensure everyone travels in comfort, with ample cargo space for all their gear. The power tailgate with programmable height adjustment adds convenience to loading and unloading.

For a touch of luxury, the Odyssey features heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather-trimmed seating surfaces. The heated power-adjusted front seats provide personalized comfort for both driver and co-pilot, making every journey pleasant. Auto-dimming mirrors reduce glare, enhancing safety and visibility.

To experience the exceptional features of the 2024 Honda Odyssey firsthand, customers are invited to schedule a test drive with Capital Honda. The sales team can be reached at 902-566-1101 or visited at 40 Lower Malpeque Road, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1R3.

Media Contact

Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, [email protected], www.capitalhonda.com

SOURCE Capital Honda