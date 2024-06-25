Capital Honda Adds the 2025 Honda CR-V to its Inventory in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

The 2025 Honda CR-V is now available at Capital Honda in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Honda, a renowned automotive dealership in Charlottetown, is excited to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2025 Honda CR-V for residents of Prince Edward Island and beyond. This versatile vehicle offers a feature-rich interior with generous passenger and cargo space.

The 2025 Honda CR-V, renowned for its reliability, innovative features, and stylish design, is now available for test drives and purchase. This vehicle has a sleek, modern exterior design with advanced technology for a comfortable driving experience. It features a roomy interior that can seat up to five passengers. The Honda CR-V offers a maximum cargo space of 76.5 cubic feet and has an available power tailgate with programmable height settings, making loading and unloading easy. While the dual-zone automatic climate lets the driver and copilot customize temperature settings, the heated front seats and available heated rear seats keep passengers warm when the temperature drops.

Capital Honda also offers maintenance and repair services. It has a team of knowledgeable sales professionals and certified technicians ready to assist customers with any questions. Capital Honda provides a convenient shuttle service, allowing customers to continue their day while their vehicles are serviced.

Interested individuals are requested to visit the dealership to take a test drive of the new 2025 Honda CR-V. For more details on the financing options and services offered, customers can see the dealership website. Capital Honda showroom is located at 40 Lower Malpeque Road in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Media Contact

Daniel Rix, Capital Honda, 902-566-1101, [email protected], https://www.capitalhonda.com/

SOURCE Capital Honda