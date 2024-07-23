Capital Honda Adds The 2025 Honda HR-V To Its Inventory In Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

The 2025 Honda HR-V is now available at Capital Honda in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Honda, a renowned car dealership, is excited to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2025 Honda HR-V for residents of Prince Edward Island and beyond. The 2025 Honda HR-V has a long list of advanced features and delivers a comfortable driving experience.

The Honda HR-V continues to be a favorite among drivers seeking a compact SUV that doesn't compromise on style or functionality. The 2025 model has some impressive offerings, along with an upscale interior design and user-friendly infotainment system. This vehicle comes equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, which is paired to a Continuously Variable Transmission, generating 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. It can accommodate up to five people and provides up to 55.0 cubic feet of cargo space, allowing passengers to easily transport large items. In addition to good passenger and cargo space, the 2025 Honda HR-V also has an automatic climate control system, which includes an available dual-zone feature that lets front passengers customize temperature settings.

Capital Honda has a simple financing process where customers have to fill out a form, informing about their current financial situation and a representative from the team will contact them with the right answers. The dealership also offers maintenance and repair services.

Potential buyers are requested to visit their dealership to experience the 2025 Honda HR-V firsthand. For more details on the financing options and services offered, customers can see the dealership website. Capital Honda showroom is located at 40 Lower Malpeque Road in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

